Fani Willis Proposed Trial Date Could Hinder Trump

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is aiming for an early March trial in her case against former president Donald Trump.

On Monday, Willis announced that the former president and 18 of his allies are facing 41 charges in regard to their alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results. Each defendant is accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which makes it a crime to participate in a "pattern of racketeering activity" or conspiring to do so. Trump is facing 13 counts in the indictment.

On Wednesday, Willis issued a proposed scheduling order that revealed that she wanted the trial to start on March 4, 2024, only days before Georgia's presidential preference primary, of which Trump is the leading contender.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. On Wednesday, Willis issued a proposed scheduling order for Donald Trump's trial in the Georgia election interference investigation. Joe Raedle/Getty

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.

The scheduling order also proposed that arraignments for Trump and the others facing charges would be the week of September 5.

It is the fourth indictment for Trump, who continues to deny any wrongdoing. Trump claims that the investigations against him are a politically motivated witch hunt.

Trump's legal team has attempted to delay all criminal trials until after the election. Despite the efforts, trial dates have already been set for the spring for some of the charges against Trump, including a trial regarding his alleged involvement in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and for Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. However, if Willis' request is granted, the 2020 Georgia election interference trial will occur before both the Daniels and the classified documents trials.

The Daniels trial is scheduled to begin March 25. The classified documents trial is scheduled to begin May 20.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes available.