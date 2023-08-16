U.S.

Fani Willis Proposed Trial Date Could Hinder Trump

By
U.S. Donald Trump Fani Willis Georgia Trial

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is aiming for an early March trial in her case against former president Donald Trump.

On Monday, Willis announced that the former president and 18 of his allies are facing 41 charges in regard to their alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election results. Each defendant is accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which makes it a crime to participate in a "pattern of racketeering activity" or conspiring to do so. Trump is facing 13 counts in the indictment.

On Wednesday, Willis issued a proposed scheduling order that revealed that she wanted the trial to start on March 4, 2024, only days before Georgia's presidential preference primary, of which Trump is the leading contender.

Fani Willis Wants This Trump Trial Date
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. On Wednesday, Willis issued a proposed scheduling order for Donald Trump's trial in the Georgia election interference investigation. Joe Raedle/Getty

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.

The scheduling order also proposed that arraignments for Trump and the others facing charges would be the week of September 5.

It is the fourth indictment for Trump, who continues to deny any wrongdoing. Trump claims that the investigations against him are a politically motivated witch hunt.

Read more

Trump's legal team has attempted to delay all criminal trials until after the election. Despite the efforts, trial dates have already been set for the spring for some of the charges against Trump, including a trial regarding his alleged involvement in a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels and for Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. However, if Willis' request is granted, the 2020 Georgia election interference trial will occur before both the Daniels and the classified documents trials.

The Daniels trial is scheduled to begin March 25. The classified documents trial is scheduled to begin May 20.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC