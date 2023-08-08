What Happens Next With Donald Trump in Court—a Timeline

Donald Trump looks set to spend the next several months defending himself in several criminal and civil cases, all while trying to campaign for the 2024 election.

Trump became the first U.S. president in history to be charged with a crime in April over falsifying business records allegations, charges to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Since then, the former president has been federally indicted under Special Counsel Jack Smith's classified document case, where Trump faces 40 charges, and under Smith's probe into the attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the events leading up to the January 6 attack, where the Republican has pleaded not guilty to four charges.

There are also strong suggestions that Trump could imminently face criminal charges in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating election interference allegations in the state and elsewhere for more than two and a half years.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the Alabama Republican Party’s 2023 Summer meeting at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on August 4, 2023 in Montgomery, Alabama. Julie Bennett/Getty Images

Trump has denied all wrongdoings in connection to all the criminal and civil trials he faces. The frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary has also accused each inquiry of a politically motivated "witch hunt" that aims to hinder his chances of returning to the White House.

Below, Newsweek has compiled a timeline of key upcoming dates for both Trump's legal battles, as well as his political campaigning.

August 10 - January 6 pretrial

The Department of Justice has been told to file a brief suggesting a trial date for the January 6 case in which Trump has pleaded not guilty to four charges by Thursday, as well as an estimate to how long the trial may last.

August 17 - January 6 pretrial

In response to the DoJ's trial brief, Trump's legal team will need to address the prosecution's details by the following week.

August 28 - January 6 pretrial

The judge overseeing the January 6 trial, Tanya Chutkan, will then hold a hearing by the end of August to discuss matters such as a date for proceedings to begin.

October 2 - The Trump Organization fraud trial

New York Attorney Letitia James is suing the former president and The Trump Organization for $250 million over allegations the real estate company inflated or undervalued the value of a number of assets for financial benefits.

Despite Trump's legal team's attempts to delay proceedings, the judge overseeing the case, Arthur Engoron, stated that he is "determined" the civil trial will begin in October as scheduled.

January 15, 2024 - E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

The former Elle columnist, who successfully sued Trump for sexual battery and defamation in May, is also suing the former president for comments he made denying the assault in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in New York took place while he was in office, as well additional comments he made at a CNN town hall.

The suit, which was originally filed in 2019 before Carroll amended it to include Trump's CNN comments in May, has been long delayed as Trump's legal teams argued he was acting within his presidential duties while denying the assault, and therefore could not be prosecuted. The claims were later rejected by the DoJ.

January 15 - Iowa Caucus

The same day that Carroll's second defamation trial against Trump will begin, Republicans in Iowa will choose who they want to be the GOP's 2024 nominee in the first-in-the-nation caucus.

Despite his legal difficulties, Trump is the overwhelming favorite to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis considered his biggest challenger.

March 5 - Super Tuesday

Trump will be hoping to prove his domination in the GOP primary by Super Tuesday, when 15 states go to the primary polls on the election's biggest day of voting.

March 25 - Stormy Daniels hush money trial

Shortly after Super Tuesday, Trump will be required to attend his falsifying business records trial in New York.

On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to the $130,000 he arranged his former attorney Michael Cohen pay adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair the pair had a secret ahead of the 2016 election. Trump also denies having an affair with Daniels in 2006.

Cohen was reimbursed for the payment, which was listed by The Trump Organization as legal fees.

May 20 - Classified documents trial

Donald Trump is accused of 40 charges in relation to allegations he illegally retained top secret materials after he left the White House in January 2021, then willfully obstructed the federal attempt to retrieve them.

Trump has been charged in the case alongside his personal aide Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos De Oliveira, who are both accused of trying to obstruct the federal attempt to retrieve sensitive materials from Trump's Florida home.

July 15 - Republican National Convention

The event where the GOP formally selects their party's next presidential nominee will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, 2024.