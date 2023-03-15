'Farmer Wants a Wife' Star Hunter Grayson Spills on 'Biggest Challenge'

Hunter Grayson has opened up about his experience on Fox dating show Farmer Wants a Wife—and revealed which aspect he found the most challenging.

The 31-year-old cattle and horse rancher has joined the cast of the series in the hopes of meeting his perfect match, joining fellow farmers Ryan Black, Landon Heaton and Allen Foster.

The Farmer Wants a Wife format is one of the most successful in the dating show world, having resulted in 180 marriages and over 400 children in the 35 countries there are versions in across the world.

The U.S. installment is hosted by Jennifer Nettles, and follows each farmer and their group of singles, who are used to a city lifestyle and have met and mutually selected the farmers before being invited to experience life on their farms.

Speaking ahead of the show's premiere on March 8, Grayson, who had not watched reality television before signing up for Farmer Wants a Wife, revealed that he struggled with dating multiple women at the same time while filming the show.

He told Newsweek: "When the ladies showed up on the [farm], on paper, it sounds like a great idea, but when you're dating all these women at one time, you know that's not something that I'm not, nor should I, ever be comfortable with, you know.

"If I was comfortable with that I would question my own, you know, moral compass. I think that was the biggest challenge for me, that was when I was like, oh, this is the real point."

Revealing how he mitigated the challenges that came with being on a reality television show, Grayson said that he "always wanted to put the ladies first."

"I put them up on a pedestal because they're the ones that put their lives on hold for this," the star explained.

"I got to continue going on with my day to day life as best I could, but these these people put everything on hold for this experience, and I wanted to make sure that I gave them my all and gave them what they were truly entitled to at that point."

Despite the obstacles, Grayson described filming Farmer Wants a Wife as "one of the greatest experiences" of his life.

"I can say, with full sincerity, that this show truly is nothing like anything that's been done before—in the U.S.," he said.

He added that he was initially "apprehensive" to sign up for the experience, but was reassured by how many long-lasting relationships the show has formed in the past.

Referring to Farmer Wants a Wife's wildly successful versions in other countries, Grayson said: "It's got track a record and I did a little research and looked into it."

He added, laughing: "I said I won't do this unless I can watch this with my grandmother and not have her close her eyes or cover her ears. I think we hit that on the head."

As well as, hopefully, making love connections on Farmer Wants a Wife, Grayson forged strong friendships with his co-stars while filming the dating show.

The star previously revealed to Newsweek how the four single farmers bonded throughout the filming experience.

Revealing how he, Black, Heaton and Foster are "really close now," Grayson said they are "four strangers turned into lifelong friends."

"Who else can we compare this experience to than [with] each other?" he added.

Farmer Wants a Wife continued Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.