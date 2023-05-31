News

Father Fatally Shot During Custody Exchange With His Ex: Police

By
News Crime Shooting Gun Violence Guns

A Texas father was fatally shot in the parking lot outside of his apartment complex during a custody exchange with his ex-partner, according to police.

Jansen Pullom met with his ex-partner and her new boyfriend at the Azul Apartments in northwest Houston at about 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

During the custody exchange, Pullom and the boyfriend got into an altercation at which point the father was shot, according to ABC13.

The boyfriend then left the area with his girlfriend and the child, according to police. As of May 31, police have not announced whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Stock image of a police car
Stock image of a police car. The father was fatally shot during a custody exchange with his former girlfriend. Getty

Sgt. Sidney Miller of the Harris County Sheriff's Department (HCSD) told Fox28: "The victim lives here. The mother of his child showed up with her new boyfriend.

"The child was going to go back with his mother. During the meeting, there was an altercation between the new boyfriend and the victim, resulting in the victim being shot by the new boyfriend."

Miller also told ABC13: "We don't know if the altercation was outside the car and the baby was outside the car or if the baby was inside the car when the actual shooting occurred."

He added: "We're looking at surveillance video to get a better idea as to what happened. We're also interviewing witnesses out here as well. This investigation is ongoing."

There have been 32 victims of gun violence in Houston since May 1 this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the U.S.

Damera Davis, a mother who lives at the complex, said she did not feel safe bringing her child home.

She told ABC13: "Our kids play here all the time. So to know there was a kid right there when it happened is kind of strange. We didn't come back last night at all."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 2,391 homicides in Texas in 2021. When adjusted for the population, there were 8.2 deaths for every 100,000 people.

While Texas ranked highly in the number of homicides in the country in 2021, with only California having more, it does not rank as high when adjusted for population. When the adjusted homicide death rate is taken into account, Texas stands in 21st place in the entire U.S.

Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama lead the nation in the homicide death rate while New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming have the lowest.

Newsweek has contacted the HCSD for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC