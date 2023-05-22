Debate as Mom Refuses To Speak to Husband over 'Frightening' Prank on Son 

A Reddit post about a dad who played a "scare prank" on his son and told his wife that she should "get over it" following her angry reaction has sparked an online debate.

In a post shared on Reddit, under the username Small-Elephant9195, the 37-year-old father said his 10-year-old daughter suggested they play a prank on her 9-year-old brother. After texting the mom to send the son to the family room, they jumped out at him from behind the couch wearing Halloween masks and with the lights dimmed.

According to Healthychildren.org, a website of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), one study found that 43 percent of children between ages 6 and 12 had many fears and concerns—darkness being one of them.

The AAP study found that one of the most common fears in this age group was darkness, particularly being alone in the dark. Conscious of news reports in the media, some kids were also concerned about burglars and kidnappers.

In his latest Reddit post, the dad said said: "I fully admit I messed up," adding "I felt really bad and so did his sister." He said his wife has "stayed mad" at him "for all these days afterward" and "will barely talk" to him.

His wife said he "should have known better" and "won't seem to forgive" him. The dad "eventually got tired of it and told her that she needed to get over it."

Psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told Newsweek: "It's a little surprising that the father didn't know his son well enough to realize he wouldn't be amused, but the wife is taking it too far." She added that "the longer the mother 'punishes' the dad, the longer the daughter will also feel bad."

Licensed marriage and family therapist Kate Page Viret told Newsweek: "When strong emotions are elicited, as with the mother in this case, it can be difficult to regulate back to an emotional baseline."

The father admitted on Reddit that he "way underestimated how much our prank would scare our son," but "he didn't mean any harm."

He also said that his daughter is "seeing how she [the mom] is treating me over it and is being made to feel way too bad over her idea that was just playful; not bad-natured."

His wife has "always been a complete mama bear," the poster said "but it's not as if I don't love our kids, too.

"Was my prank honestly so beyond that pale that I deserve to keep being punished over it?" the poster asked.

Wife Needs Time To Process But Daughter Is 'Collateral Damage'

Viret, who is based in Santa Clara, California, said the mother needs time and space, as well as continued processing so she can "return to a baseline emotional state and feel close to her husband."

She noted: "This could be one of many times that this type of event has occurred in her life—where she knows something that others do not and has to watch the effects play out."

Lieberman, who is based in Beverly Hills, California, said: "The husband has apologized and does seem to realize that his son is more sensitive than he'd thought. It's unlikely he'll pull a prank like this again."

She added that the daughter is "suffering too, as collateral damage" and "feels guilty for causing problems for everyone." The daughter "undoubtedly has sibling rivalry, but she must have been surprised at her brother's meltdown and [felt] sorry."

Lieberman also said the family needs to explore why the son reacted so strongly.

"Have they had a break-in before? Were the masks especially scary because they reminded him of a movie he'd been terrified by—like the Chucky or Scream [film series]? Is he afraid of the dark? If the experience has left him fearful, it would be a good idea to take him for a psychological evaluation to see if he needs therapy," she said.

'You Can Scar Them for Life'

Several users on Reddit slammed the dad over the latest post.

User rotatingruhnama said "there's no indication he ever apologized to his son or said to his daughter, 'hey, I shouldn't have allowed that prank, that's on me as the grownup.' Instead he's blaming his wife..."

In a comment that got 9,700 upvotes, user danjol234 said of children's reactions to frightening pranks: "They're just so vulnerable. You can literally scar them for life. Why would you ever do that to your child?"

User ivyiry wrote: "At first I thought it was harmless, but I was taken aback as soon as I read about them putting on masks. That's definitely way too far and as the parent he should have known better."

