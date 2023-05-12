Boyfriend's Reaction to Spooky Voice Prank on Ring Camera Delights Internet

A video of a boyfriend running "scared" after a hilarious security camera prank has gone viral on TikTok, where it had 36.6 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip shared by @amayagreeleyyy read: "When your boyfriend doesn't realize you can talk through the Ring camera."

The clip showed footage from a Live View mode of the camera, which comes with a two-way talk feature allowing you to "speak to whoever's there," according to Ring.

The video began with a man approaching the right side of a room. After a few seconds, a hoarse voice was heard saying: "Hello. You better run."

A stock image of a security camera seen inside an apartment. A video of a boyfriend running away "scared" after hearing a voice from a home security camera has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Shortly afterwards, the man was seen running out of the room and heard yelling "aaaah" as the clip ended.

According to a report by Grand View Research, a market research and consulting company based in San Francisco, the global smart home security camera market was estimated to be worth $7.37 billion in 2022, with an expected annual growth rate of 20.1 percent from 2023 to 2030 for the U.S. market.

The indoor camera sector held the largest share of the market in terms of application, making up more than 38 percent of the market in 2022. "This is mostly due to an increase in the number of theft and burglary cases, which has raised public awareness about the importance of protecting one's house from criminal activity," the report said.

Companies like Ring were reported to be constantly adding new features to their wired cameras, such as "improved night vision, two-way audio with echo cancellation and customizable motion zones," according to the report.

The latest video has left TikTokers in stitches, with several amused by the boyfriend's reaction.

User TheMack wrote: "scared the bong out of him."

User Kallenbaby pointed out "the sound he [boyfriend] made at the end," in a comment that got 16,300 likes.

User Nobody Important was also amused by the sound at the end, simply writing "THE YELL," while user2456305817833 noted "The cough scream."

Tanya said the boyfriend was "Scared sober!," while Fayshora wrote "His soul was leaving his body at the end."

User littlealien26 said: "Poor guy...Do it again!"

User @e_alphabetsoup wrote "This gets better every time I watch it" and user nobusinessonhere said "This is gold."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a similar funny video to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could appear in Newsweek.