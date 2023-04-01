Dog Owner Stunned to Discover What Rescue Pup Does While They Are at Work

A dog owner was left in hysterics after catching her rescue pup getting up to mischief while she was at work.

In footage shared with Newsweek by Ring, Liz, a dentist from Littleton, Colorado, can be heard laughing as she watches her pet pooch, Daisy makes herself at home.

Dogs have been known to get up to all sorts of mischief while their owner is away. However, in this day and age, the advent of security camera technology and smartphone devices means many of these puppy crimes end up being shared on social media.

Over the past few years, pet fans have been treated to hilarious footage of dogs doing everything from refusing to sleep in their beds to ending up being very confused by their own paws. In one especially memorable incident, a puppy owner set up cameras in her kitchen to see what her dog gets up to. The results did not make for pleasant viewing.

Daisy the dog realizes she's been busted. Daisy's owner, Liz, spooked her dog by speaking to her through her Ring camera when she saw the pup hop up on a table. Ring

Despite the naughtiness, there's no denying the fact our canine companions miss us while we're away. A study published in Current Biology found that dogs not only pine for their human playmates but also produce tears when reunited with them. The research, conducted by scientists from Japan also found that this crying was linked to increased levels of the bonding hormone oxytocin.

As part of the experiment, researchers measured the volume of tears produced by 18 dogs in their normal home environment with their owner. This was then compared with the volume produced within the first five minutes of being reunited with their owner after more than five hours of separation.

The results showed the dogs produced a significantly larger volume of tears when reunited with their owner. Crucially, this increase was not seen when the dogs were reunited with a familiar human that was not their owner.

It's not known whether or not Daisy was in tears when her owner, Liz, returned home, but her human companion was certainly left in (happy) tears while watching her rescue pooch relaxing around the house while she was gone.

"[This was] the first day we left Daisy out of her kennel with the Ring camera set up," Liz told Ring. "The first moment I checked the camera, I opened up to what you see—Daisy standing on the new kitchen table!"

Liz can be heard laughing in the clip as she spots her beloved canine relaxing where she definitely shouldn't be. However, it's what Daisy does next that's even more amusing with the curious canine reacting in hilarious fashion to hearing her owner's voice via the Ring camera's two-way microphone system.

"She then proceeded to tilt her head as I spoke to her and ran over and moved the camera where we couldn't even see her," Liz said. "I was at work when I saw the video. Myself and my office manager are the voices heard [in] the clip. We were wildly entertained watching Daisy on the table as she would never have done that if I was home!"

Although Daisy might have landed herself in trouble, with Liz potentially reconsidering letting her loose while home alone, her human companion still saw the funny side and just considers these kinds of antics as a quirk of her beloved dog's character.

"Daisy just turned three years old and is a rescue pup that we fostered through a local organization From Forgotten to Forever," Liz said. "We did her dog DNA, and she is mostly Husky and Malamute."

Having brought her home when she was just 4 months old, it's fair to say Daisy has become part of the furniture—a status she appears to have taken a little too literally.

