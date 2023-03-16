Pit Bull Caught Refusing to Sleep in Custom-Made Bed: 'High Maintenance'

A rescued pit bull has been dubbed "high maintenance" as she refuses to sleep in her own bed.

In a viral video shared by @isadough, the dog can be seen lying on Isabelle Dougherty's double bed. Dougherty can be heard saying "look at that little nest" as she turns the camera to the custom-built dog bed that "perfectly" matches their bed.

The popular TikTok video captioned "high maintenance" has racked up 223,900 views and 55,000 likes since it was shared on March 8.

In another video, Dougherty explains how they made the bed. It is two boards with a frame underneath purchased from IKEA. They have then placed the dog's bed on top so she is at the same height as her "paw-rents."

However, it seems this pit bull cannot be fooled as she still won't sleep on it.

Should You Co-sleep With Your Dog?

Pets soon become a part of the family, but some people draw the line when it comes to co-sleeping. Others might love nothing more than cuddling in bed with their furry friend.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) says co-sleeping with your dog can improve your mental health. It is possible that sleeping with your canine can ease anxiety and provide a feeling of safety and security. This could be for both the owner and the dog.

Dougherty previously shared a video that says her dog was dropped off at a shelter after six years with another family. So it is possible that she developed separation anxiety, a condition that affects 14 percent of dogs, according to the AKC.

About 3.1 million dogs enter a U.S. shelter every year and 2 million are adopted yearly, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. In some instances, dogs who are brought to shelters as strays are returned to their owner. In fact, a total of 800,000 make it home.

More than 200 people have commented on the clip, some of whom are fascinated by the bed and others say their dog is the same way.

One user said: "I swear pit bulls need skin contact with their humans in order to sleep."

Another user praised: "Thank you for this AMAZING idea!!!!"

"Ngl [not going to lie] her bed looks so much more comfy. I [want to] have one too for myself lol," joked another.

"[S]he wishes the nest was in the middle of your bed LOL," said another user.

Newsweek reached out to @isadough for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

