Fury Over Dad's Response to 'Accidentally' Withdrawing All Daughter's Money

Any parent should be proud of their self-sufficient children, who work hard to earn their own money and stand on their own two feet.

It seems unfathomable then that a father allegedly wiped his daughter's bank account, after she had been working hard over summer to put herself through college.

In a Reddit post, a user who goes by the name of u/InitialInflation31, wrote two days ago that her sister, 20, "worked her a** off all summer and made really good money. She is in college [and] pays for everything: her apartment rent, utilities, car insurance, all of her textbooks, groceries, sorority dues...and that all adds up."

A daughter saving her money in a piggy bank held by her father. A Reddit post has made people angry online after a woman revealed her dad has stolen all her sister's college savings. vadimguzhva/Getty Images

"There are two important layers to the situation here," clinical psychologist Dr. Chloe Carmichael told Newsweek, "and both pertain to mental health: her interpersonal relationship with her father, and the role of self-advocacy as she evaluates her options regarding the bank funds and college expenses."

"Fast forward to earlier this week, and my dad 'accidentally' withdrew all of her money, claiming he thought the account was his," the poster wrote. "My sister made the account when she was a minor, so my dad made the account with her and it has his name on it.

"First off-; how does that even happen? You somehow mysteriously had a bank account you didn't know about? My mom told me that he's bragged to her before about being able to see everything she does on her bank account, so there's no way this was a mistake [in my opinion]. She doesn't really have any control over the situation because they are separated."

The poster added that, when her sister confronted her father about the incident, "he promised he would give her cash and go to the bank to send the money back. He ended up doing neither of those things."

The poster wrote that they are in the process of reasoning with their father, "getting bank statements together and stuff." However, he is no allegedly refusing to give it back until she explains where all the money went. The dad claims they "must have gone crazy and irresponsibility spending money... when she has literally just been paying for her needs."

The poster added that, according to her parents' divorce agreement, her father is supposed to be paying for college expenses, and she's paying out of her pocket.

While the amount is dependent on various factors, the total estimate cost of living per year for college students, including food, housing, clothing, phone plan, and more, is about $14,435, according to ThinkImpact. Transport alone can cost a full time college student around $1,760 per year.

Carmichael said: "Regarding the relationship with her father, there is no one size fits all answer. The best way to proceed will of course depend on the quality of her previous relationship with him.

"One path is to have an intervention where her boyfriend, her sister, and potentially her mother or anyone else appropriate might join. They could intervene to offer their reassurance as a group that his daughter's spending is completely responsible, and everyone thinks it would be appropriate for him to restore the money to her," she added. "If he agrees, someone could accompany him to the bank to help navigate any excuses for not returning the money."

Carmichael said: "This path would give him the benefit of the doubt by treating his supposed concern about her spending respectfully, while also holding him accountable to restore the money once his concerns are assuaged. When the funds are restored, she may want to have a heart-to-heart with him to understand how things got so off-track. If he still seems untrustworthy, she may consider inviting him to family therapy; or just taking some distance from the relationship.

"It's important to note that these are all just ideas the best solution will depend on a lot of details that we don't have right now, such as her level of comfort with confrontation and her paternal history," she added.

"On a self-advocacy level, she may want to learn her legal options to force the return of the bank funds and/or her college expenses per the divorce settlement," Carmichael said. "Even if she ultimately decides that pursuing a legal path is unnecessary or undesirable, knowing your options helps to ensure that you are making an informed, rational choice about what could be a major life decision."

Users on Reddit supported the poster and her sister. "I'm seeing red reading about this story. Same exact thing happened with my grandfather a few years ago. Wishing OP [the original poster] good luck," wrote one.

"I know it'll be hard... but sue him. The relationship is already destroyed. Just get the money back," posted another.

"If he's stealing from his own daughter, the deadbeat probably doesn't have any money," commented a third.

Newsweek has reached out to InitialInflation31 via Reddit for comment.

