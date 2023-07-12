FBI Director Wray Shuts Down Rep. Hageman's 'Insane' Bias Accusation

FBI Director Christopher Wray has described a Republican congresswoman's claim that he is biased against conservatives as "somewhat insane."

Wray, a lifelong Republican and an appointee of former President Donald Trump, fielded questions from GOP Representative Harriet Hageman of Wyoming while testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

House Republicans continue to accuse the federal government of "weaponizing" the justice system in the wake of Trump's indictment on multiple federal felony charges related to his post-presidency retention of classified documents.

A number of pro-Trump Republicans have accused the FBI in particular of becoming more politicized under the stewardship of Wray, which began following his nomination by the ex-president in 2017.

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Wray called Wyoming GOP Representative Harriet Hageman's claim that he is biased against conservatives "somewhat insane." Wray is a lifelong Republican. Drew Angerer/Getty

Hageman argued that the justice system works to "persecute people based on their political beliefs" during her questioning of Wray on Wednesday, saying that he "personally worked to weaponize the FBI against conservatives."

The FBI director shot back with a pointed response defending himself and the work of the agency he leads.

"I would disagree with your characterization of the FBI and certainly your description of my own approach," said Wray. "The idea that I'm biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background."

"As to how we are approaching our work of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution ... we need to do the right thing in the right way," he continued. "And that means following the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it."

Newsweek reached out to the office of Hageman via email for comment on Wednesday.

Wray faced an onslaught of criticism from a variety of Republicans during his testimony. Representative Chip Roy of Texas accused him of running a "tyrannical" law enforcement agency, while Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said that FBI agents "deserve better" than his leadership.

Representative Ken Buck of Colorado was one of the few Republicans who did not lash out at Wray during the hearing, instead thanking him for "protecting law-abiding Americans from the evil that exists all around us" and urging him not to change his "party affiliation after this hearing is over."

MAGA Republican criticism against Wray ramped up after last summer's FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, which spiraled into an investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith and eventually led to the former president facing federal charges.

Trump, who says that all of the charges and investigations are part of a politically motivated "witch hunt," could still face additional charges stemming from Smith's ongoing investigation of attempts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election win and Trump's activities surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.