Feline's Face When They Catch Owner Petting the Other Cat: 'The Guilt Trip'

If looks could kill, one cat's scowl would have slain her owner on the spot. In a viral video, Tinkerbell appears to be unimpressed that her brother Henry is lapping up love and she isn't.

The hilarious TikTok video was shared on September 22 by owner Edina Illyes (@edinaevelyn). It shows her fingers running through Henry the black cat's fur followed by a close-up shot of Tinkerbell's reaction from afar. The onscreen text reads: "When your first child catches you loving the second one."

Illyes, 31, told Newsweek: "The death stare happens quite often from both of them, but we always have treats and make sure she's reminded that she is indeed the Queen of this household."

From left: Edina Illyes, 31, holding Henry (left) and Tinkerbell; and the two cats lying on the sofa and scowling at the camera. The felines have a close bond but don't show affection. Edina Illyes/TikTok/@edinaevelyn

Illyes, who lives in Aberdeen, Scotland, had Tinkerbell, the white cat, for three years before adopting 2-year-old Henry. She said the cats have a close bond, but they never show each other affection.

"They never clean each other or do anything too loving. They both give their love to me instead.

"Henry gets jealous just as much as Tinkerbell if he isn't receiving fuss," Illyes added. While the pair may not having a loving relationship, Henry has helped 5-year-old Tinkerbell immensely.

Illyes said: "Tinkerbell was a scared, shy cat with anxiety, and Henry demanded something else, so she adapted and came out of her shell.

"Now she comes out when people are around and plays all the time. She doesn't hide for naps anymore and spends most of her time in the same space as us. So her brother Henry was actually all she ever needed."

Henry, the black cat, and the Tinkerbell, the white one, lying on a bed. The male pet helped her come out of her shell, their owner told Newsweek. Edina Illyes/TikTok/@edinaevelyn

So far, the video has amassed more than 183,000 views and over 18,500 likes.

Animal behaviorist Zoe Willingham, the owner of 51 cats, told Newsweek that it certainly is common to see felines turning into green-eyed monsters.

"Cats do seem to get jealous of their feline friends, and some go to great lengths to ensure they are the center of attention," Willingham said.

"They don't give much expression in their face, but their actions sure do make up for it. Jealous cats often completely butt into situations and cut across other cats getting the attention. It's not unusual for a jealous cat to take a quick swipe to ensure the other cat moves out of the way!" Willingham added.

She said owners should give the jealous cat fun things to do while spending time with the other one. This will keep them occupied and hopefully prevent jealousy.

The viral clip has received plenty of comments, many from cat owners writing that their pets act the same.

One user posted: "This is the exact dynamic between my 2 cats. I've never seen jealousy or pettiness at that level."

"Same but when I try to make up and cuddle he runs," commented another.

A third owner commented: "In our house its ALWAYS #2 lurking as I love on my first born."

