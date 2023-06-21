Cat's Violent Reaction When Owner Cuddles Lookalike Toy Viewed by 10M

A video of a cat getting jealous of his owner petting a toy cat amused millions of TikTok users.

Cat owner Abram Engle frequently likes to test his cat's patience, and while Kurt is usually quite passive about his owner's antics, he was not pleased about the latest prank. Engle left out a toy cat that looks remarkably like Kurt and pretended to pet it, as if that were the real cat.

When the cat saw his owner "petting the fake Kurt," he wasn't going to let it slide. Once Engle walked out of shot, Kurt immediately got up and pounced on the stuffed toy. The video showing the cat's undeniable jealousy was posted on June 18, and it has already amassed over 10.3 million views in just three days.

A stock image of a cat looking annoyed on white bedding. A video has gone viral of a tomcat called Kurt acting very unimpressed when his owner pretended to fuss over a stuffed animal. AaronAmat/Getty Images

Cats can often get jealous when there's something new for them to contend with, and the signs of this often resemble aggressive behavior. Jealousy can occur in felines when new pets or people come into their home, making the cat feel stressed about having fewer resources, according to advice website PetMD. This may also make them feel insecure about their place in the household, or the amount of attention they will get.

As cats see their home as their territory, any newcomer coming into their space is disruptive, so they will undoubtedly make their feelings known. The telltale signs of jealousy, as listed by PetMD, include hissing, swatting, unprovoked attacks, hiding, or even urinating if they're particularly stressed.

Fortunately for Kurt, the new addition was only a toy, so his jealousy was temporary, just until he'd taken the stuffed animal down.

Kurt's sassy temperament has earned him plenty of devoted followers on social media, as Engle regularly shares clips of the pair together. Aside from making the ginger tomcat incredibly jealous, Engle has also brought a paddling pool inside to create a makeshift pond for Kurt. His owner has even created a sandy beach for the cat to lounge beside.

Kurt is certainly one pampered kitty, so there's no wonder why he doesn't want to share his owner with anyone else.

Plenty of TikTok users have loved the clip of Kurt's vengeful streak, with more than 2,600 comments on the video already.

One comment on the video reads: "Kurt didn't hesitate to take care of it."

Another person wrote: "Kurt took that personally."

"He really said there can only be one," wrote another TikTok user.

