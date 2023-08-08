Vet Discovers Feral Cat's 'Little Secret' During Check Up in Shocking Clip

It's estimated there are between 60 and 100 million stray cats living in the U.S., and one woman discovered "a little secret" after rescuing a feral cat recently.

In a video posted to the TikTok account @leightonslanding, Jill Leighton said that after rescuing a feral cat and being told she wasn't pregnant by a vet, Clover the cat did in fact end up giving birth to five healthy kittens.

A cat with her kittens.

An animal lover, Leighton runs her own online business making diapers for ducks, geese and chickens, so that they can roam freely around their owners houses without the mess. In a video interview with Inside Edition, Leighton revealed that the idea came about when one of her daughters wanted to take their pet geese into high school.

In the viral video's comment section, Leighton revealed Clover is still a baby herself and they think she's between six and eight months old.

While cats are often capable of giving birth on their own, there are certain complications that can occur which can prove fatal to stray cats, and kittens born in to hash environments have a lower chance of survival than those who don't.

VCA Hospitals recommend calling a vet if 20 minutes of intense labor has not produced a kitten as it could be an indication that the cat is experiencing dystocia or a difficult birth. Other signs include:

Ten minutes of intense labor does not expel a kitten that can be seen at the queen's (an intact female cat) vulva.

Gentle pulling on a trapped fetus causes the queen pain.

The queen is depressed, lethargic, or has a fever (rectal temperature greater than 103°F or 39.4°C).

Tragically, sometimes kittens are born non-responsive, and you may need to attempt to revive them. VCA Hospitals advise you first, "tear the membranes from the nose, wipe the nose, open the mouth, tilt the kitten's head down, and clear away any fluids. If the umbilical cord has not broken on delivery, tear it an inch from the kitten and remove the bulk of the membranes."

Sometimes kittens have trouble breathing when just born, and you may need to clear their airways, and if they're not breathing, their tongue will have a bluish tint.

"Stimulate breathing by briskly stroking and rubbing the kitten with a clean, dry towel," say VCA Animals Hospitals. "If the kitten begins regular breathing, continue to dry it off briskly with the towel. If it is not breathing, some further form of artificial respiration may be necessary. Mouth to mouth resuscitation is probably the most useful if carried out carefully."

