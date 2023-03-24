Owner Shares Devastating Moment Mom Cat Refuses to Let Go of Dead Kitten

TikTok users have been left devastated by a viral video showing a distraught cat mom clinging to one of her deceased kittens shortly after delivering it.

The viral video shows the cat, Bella, after delivering her kittens and refusing to let go of her first baby. Bella's owner, Kinan, said that she delivered three kittens but only the third one survived.

After experiencing loss, our companion animals can experience grief just as humans do. It could be the loss of an owner, another family pet, or in this case, a kitten that doesn't survive.

According to Veterinarians.org, signs of grief in a cat can include lethargy, depression, neediness, searching and appetite change. It can be difficult for an owner to see their pet feeling low, but there are ways to help them through their grief. They include keeping the pet's routine the same, spending extra time with the cat while it needs company, and calming remedies.

Kinan, who declined to give her full name, watched Bella hold on to her dead kitten for an hour before letting go. The owner shared the heart-wrenching video to her TikTok account, @almondforlyfe, with a caption that reads: "her first baby didn't make it, she won't let her go."

The clip has already generated over 3.1 million views and 442,000 likes. After seeing the video go viral, Kinan spoke about Bella's experience.

"She gave birth on March 15, but only the third baby survived," she told Newsweek. "It's heartbreaking. This was her first pregnancy, and two of her babies died. I'm really worried that it will leave her feeling stressed and traumatized. She hugged her baby for an hour at the time."

Despite the survival of only one of the kittens, Kinan is positive about how Bella is doing so far.

She said her cat is "staying beside her" surviving kitten, who appears to be doing well. Kinan has decided to keep the surviving kitten but has yet to decide on a name. Thankfully, Bella will always have one of her babies around for company.

Seeing Bella's unshakable maternal bond has left TikTok users very emotional, and thousands of people have commented on the video to express their support.

The reaction to the video has been unlike anything Kinan had anticipated. She wasn't expecting it to gain so many viewers and said she is "so touched by the comments."

Among the 8,000 commenters, one wrote: "That is absolutely devastating. She can't bear to open her eyes. It's just so so sad."

Another person wrote: "Looks like she just needs time to say goodbye." Kinan responded by saying that she "gave her time to hug the baby."