The Surprising Change in Socially Conservative Americans

Social conservatism is on the rise in the United States, according to a new poll, but one unexpected group is moving away from the political philosophy.

On Thursday, Gallup released the findings of its annual Values and Belief survey, revealing that 38 percent of Americans say they are very conservative or conservative on social issues—the highest number of people since 2012.

But while most age groups have grown more socially conservative in recent years, the poll showed that there are fewer Americans 65 years of age and older who self-identify as being conservative on social issues than there were in 2022 and 2021.

The shift appears to buck the conventional wisdom that younger people are the more socially liberal Americans, while older people tend to be more conservative. Poll after poll, young voters—those aged 18 to 29—are more likely to favor progressive policies than older voters.

Recent polling shows that there are fewer Americans 65 years of age and older who say they're conservative on social issues.

A December study from FiveThirtyEight showed that 58 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds favor reparations for descendants of enslaved people, compared to 21 percent of those 60 and older. The same analysis also found that 47 percent of voters aged 18 to 34 believe that abortion should be legal under any circumstance, compared to 25 percent of those 55 and older.

Thursday's Gallup poll showed a different perspective on young voters. The study, conducted between May 1 and 24, found that voters aged 18 to 29 years old are increasingly identifying as socially conservative, following the broader national trend.

In this year's poll, 30 percent of those voters described themselves as being conservative on social issues, compared to 26 percent in 2022 and 24 percent in 2021. The largest percent change was among 30 to 49-year-olds, who saw a 13 percent positive change between 2021 and 2023.

The findings also indicated that the largest increase in social conservatism was recorded among Republicans—74 percent this year compared to 60 percent in 2021. There was also a modest uptick among independents, 24 percent to 29 percent, but no change among Democrats, of whom 10 percent identified as being conservative on social issues.

Gallup's Jeffrey Jones attributed much of the national shift to the sizable change among Republicans, who have become more conservative as American politics has become embattled in various culture wars, including debates over transgender rights, critical race theory and abortion.

"For most of the past eight years, Americans were about as likely to say they were liberal as conservative on social issues," Jones wrote. "This year, there is a more obvious conservative advantage."

He noted that the trend towards greater social conservatism could be why many Republican-led states have been able to pass legislation that allows for tighter restrictions on these issues.

This year alone, 17 states have enacted bans or significant restrictions limiting gender-affirming care for minors. Last summer's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade also resulted in dozens of abortion bans across the country. As of Monday, most abortions are banned in 14 states.

The Gallup survey interviewed a random sample of 1,011 participants living across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The margin of error was +/-5 percentage points.

Newsweek reached out to Gallup via email for comment.