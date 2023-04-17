I'm disappointed by this week's 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on the Texas district court decision to restrict the distribution of abortion pills. Although the court's ruling is a step in the right direction, I'm not satisfied. In fact, I'm fired up. I'm ready to take this fight back to the Supreme Court. The deadly abortion pill has no place in the American health care system and it was approved by the FDA illegally. It must be pulled nationwide.

Last week, the pro-life movement celebrated Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling, which affirmed that the FDA had illegally approved the abortion-inducing pill mifepristone. This decision, feared by the pro-abortion mob, was set to put the dispensation of the abortion pill on hold nationwide. But because of the 5th Circuit, we took a step backward.

Judge Kacsmaryk was absolutely right to rule the abortion pill was approved illegally. The FDA did not conduct its standard due diligence and even declared pregnancy was a life-threatening condition. Pregnancy. Life-threatening. Pregnancy is a completely natural and healthy state for a woman, who is participating in the creation of life, not the ending of it.

It is irresponsible and dangerous to treat pregnancy like a disease. And the 5th Circuit made a mistake in allowing this deadly drug to continue to be prescribed while this litigation continues.

Some see this 5th Circuit ruling as a pro-life win, full stop. Sure, the court reinstated some of the safety requirements the FDA so carelessly discarded. Yes, it ensured women would visit their abortion provider—not once, but three times—throughout the process. It stopped pharmacies from distributing the drug and required that all adverse effects be reported. These are all positive steps.

But did it stop the killing of innocent children? No.

Did it stop the harmful physical and mental health effects the drug has on mothers? No.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND - APRIL 13: In this photo illustration, packages of Mifepristone tablets are displayed at a family planning clinic on April 13, 2023 in Rockville, Maryland. A Massachusetts appeals court temporarily blocked a Texas-based federal judge’s ruling that suspended the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug Mifepristone, which is part of a two-drug regimen to induce an abortion in the first trimester of pregnancy in combination with the drug Misoprostol. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The only way to ensure the safety and health of American mothers and their children is to halt the distribution of the abortion pill regimen entirely throughout the country.

The truth is that the abortion pill has killed 5.6 million American children and harmed countless mothers, with at least 28 associated maternal deaths. This is something that Tylenol—the abortion industry's infamous point of comparison to the abortion pill—hasn't done.

It's important to remember that the sole intention of the abortion pill is to kill a preborn human child in the womb. Simply stated, mifepristone ends the baby's life by starving it, and misoprostol induces contractions, which dispels the child—a horrific scene for women to endure, most likely at home and alone. That's something the abortion industry won't admit is happening every day.

Unless we completely ban this lethal drug, we'll continue to see more mothers being injured and more children dying. The abortion pill accounted for 53 percent of total U.S. abortions in 2020, and that number is projected to increase by the end of this year. Yet the Biden administration would rather see this horrendous trend continue, calling for the Supreme Court to expand access to the abortion pill, including through mail order and without having to visit a doctor.

Well, that's one thing we agree on. Bring it to the Supreme Court. Please. Why not have the same judges that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last year take up this appeal and reinstate Judge Kacsmaryk's well-reasoned and just ruling stopping the distribution of the most dangerous drug in America?

The government must use every power and every resource at its disposal to fight this evil that has infiltrated our country. We are not satisfied with this ruling. It is not justice for our precious preborn brothers and sisters. We will go farther, and we will not stop until the abortion pill is completely off the market and every human being is given equal protection under the law.

Lila Rose is the founder and president of Live Action, a leading nonprofit human rights organization reaching millions of people each day with education on abortion and human dignity.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.