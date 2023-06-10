Filter Claims To Show How Cats See the World—And the Results Are Intriguing

A new viral filter on video sharing site TikTok is helping pet owners see through the eyes of their cats.

With over 35,000 videos on the platform, the filter was created by global pet sitting platform TrustedHousesitters and claims to show owners how their furry friend sees their world.

Eyesight is one of the cat's most important senses, essential for survival, their highly developed vision differs from ours in various ways—including the colors they can and cannot see.

"The bond we share with our pets is so special, and truly understanding how they perceive the moments and life we share with them makes that bond even stronger," Angela Laws, head of community at TrustedHousesitters, told Newsweek. "We created this tool to allow people to learn more about pet vision, as it's very different from ours."

An example of how the TikTok cat vision filter works. Created by global pet sitting platform TrustedHousesitters, it claims to mimic how cats see color. TrustedHousesitters

Humans have trichromatic vision which means we can perceive a wide range of colors, but cats have dichromatic vision with only two types of color receptors in their eyes, whereas humans have three.

There is still some argument about exactly which colors cats can see, while some experts argue that they see only blue and gray tones, others believe they also see yellow like dogs.

In 2016, a paper published in the National Library of Medicine explained: "Despite extensive study, the basic nature of feline spectral sensitivity is still unresolved."

Despite this, there is some understanding of the colors our feline friends may see. Experts do agree that cat's color receptors are more sensitive to blue and green light, much like humans with red-green color blindness.

The cat vision filter has impressed pet owners like Nay on TikTok. She posted a video to the platform that now has 14.4 million views. In the video, she shines a laser pen and shows how the filter warps the light and says "I finally understand."

"I'd chase tf outta that too," she wrote in the caption.

TikTok user Nay was stunned when she realized what a laser pointer looked like under the cat vision filter, left, and @notwhimsic has been using the filter to re-vamp their catio. @khia.jainay/TikTok & @notwhismic/TikTok

In the comments, thousands of other pet owners reacted.

"I would chase it too," said one commenter. While another viewer agreed: "I'd try to climb walls for that too."

Another cat owner has used the cat vision filter to help make over their cat's catio with bright colors that are most vibrant under the filter.

Spray painting the bricks in colors that pop through the filter, TikToker @notwhimsic showed the moment the cats explored the colors on the new catio.

"The cat is definitely admiring the colors," said one viewer.

Another TikTok filter gained viral attention recently when a dog owner vowed to only buy her pet blue toys from now on after using a Dog Vision filter.

