Fireworks Replaced by 'Drone Shows' Over Environmental, Fire Concerns

Multiple U.S. cities are dousing Fourth of July fireworks displays in favor of drone light shows, due to environmental concerns.

Salt Lake City, Utah, Boulder, Colorado, and North Lake Tahoe, Nevada, are among the cities ditching fireworks in favor of drone displays this year. While lacking the sound of real-life explosions and the familiar smell of sulphur in the air, custom choreographed drone shows offer an animated visual experience that would not be possible with traditional fireworks.

However, the new displays are largely being adapted over concerns about fireworks potentially polluting the environment and triggering wildfires, particularly in fire-prone Western states during the often hot and dry summer season.

A viewer is pictured holding a phone and a U.S. flag during a fireworks display in New York City on July 4, 2021. Several U.S. cities have canceled their fireworks displays this year in favor of drone light shows. Alexi Rosenfeld

"As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires," Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement last week. "We're excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors."

Mendenhall later said that the initial drone show, which took place on July 1, was "so cool" while sharing photos of the display on Twitter. Another display is set for the state's Pioneer Day celebration July 24.

The drone show was so cool last night! If you missed it, you can still catch one on Pioneer Day! pic.twitter.com/KMaBHTKIMK — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) July 2, 2023

The city of Boulder explained in a release that its fireworks show, which dated to 1941, was being dropped in favor of a drone show in 2023 due to "a number of factors, including increased fire danger fueled by climate change" and in accordance with the city's "sustainability, equity and resilience framework."

Fireworks also inject potentially harmful pollutants into the environment similar to smoke from wildfires, with July Fourth displays this year threatening to worsen air quality in areas that are already struggling due to wildfires, including the ongoing blazes in Canada.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alan Reppert previously told Newsweek that he anticipates increased air pollution in some states, pointing out that fireworks alone can worsen air quality from the "unhealthy" to the "very unhealthy" category.

A study published in the journal Atmospheric Environment in 2015 found that fine- particulate pollutants increased by an average of 42 percent over a 24-hour period beginning every July 4, with the potential to cause "a broad range of adverse human health effects."

The American Pyrotechnics Association, a trade organization representing the fireworks industry, said in a press release that fireworks were more popular than ever and "are as American as baseball, hotdogs, and apple pie."

The group also noted that fireworks-related injuries had recently declined, while directing consumers toward a website showcasing a video series on safety tips and "the proper use of fireworks."

"Fireworks use is expected to hit an all-time high this year, especially with July 4 falling on a Tuesday," Julie Heckman, the association's executive director, said in a statement. "While the number of fireworks-related injuries has declined significantly, safety must always be the No. 1 priority when using fireworks."

Newsweek has reached out to the American Pyrotechnics Association via email for additional comment.