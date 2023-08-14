The Five Best and Worst States to Live In

A new study has identified the five best and worst states in the U.S. to live in.

On Monday, WalletHub published its listing of "2023's Best States to Live in," using five key factors in ranking each of the nation's 50 states.

"In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety," the study said.

The best state to live in is Massachusetts, followed by New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York and Wyoming, according to WalletHub. The worst state to live in is New Mexico, followed by Alaska (ranked at No. 49), Louisiana (48), Mississippi (47) and Oklahoma (46).

The study's findings come shortly after NBC News conducted a poll that found that 74 percent of Americans say that the nation is currently on the "wrong track." The poll, which surveyed 1,000 U.S. voters from June 16 to 20, found that just 20 percent of Americans believe the nation is on the right track.

The WalletHub study gave each state a rating based on points from the five determining factors. For example, affordability for each state has a total of 20 points and takes into account housing affordability, median annual property taxes, cost of living, median annual household income and the rate of homeownership.

Boston's downtown skyline is seen at sunset on September 5, 2019. A study says Massachusetts is the best state to live in. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty

"We evaluated those dimensions using 51 relevant metrics, which are listed...with their corresponding weights," the study said. "Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable living conditions."

The study added, "Finally, we determined each state's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states."

Massachusetts was ranked as the nation's top state to live in because it received an overall score of 61.67, based on its accumulated points for affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Following behind the Bay State was New Jersey, which had an overall ranking of 61.48. New Hampshire received an overall score of 59.32, while New York had an overall score of 59.31. Wyoming ranked fifth with an overall score of 59.16.

On the other end of the rankings, New Mexico, which the WalletHub study said was the worst state to live in this year, received an overall score of 39.86, while Alaska and Louisiana received overall scores of 40.30 and 40.43, respectively.

Newsweek was directed to the study after reaching out to WalletHub via email for comment.