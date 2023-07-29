Five British Royal Palaces to See Inside This Summer

For over a century, a number of the British royal family's most famous residences have been welcoming visitors from around the world to tour their grand state apartments, view their priceless collection of artworks and learn about the history of the monarchy that dates back over 1,000 years.

The centerpieces of the expansive royal property portfolio—the guardianship over which was inherited by King Charles III in September 2022—are the royal palaces. From Buckingham Palace, which forms the principal residence and office of the monarch, to Kensington Palace, which was the home of Princess Diana, tourists have played an important role in the upkeep and survival of the historic spaces.

Here, as visitor season in London reaches its summer peak, Newsweek looks at five of the British royal family's palaces that are open to tourists this year, and what there is to see.

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace is perhaps the best known of all the royal residences in Britain, forming the focal point for all large-scale national events connected with the monarchy, from coronations to weddings.

King Charles made his first appearance as monarch on the palace's famous balcony in May with Queen Camilla on the day of their coronation, and they have hosted a number of important events in its state rooms since their accession.

Buckingham Palace photographed September 2022. The palace opens its state rooms to visitors in the summer months. Carl Court/Getty Images

The palace, which dates back as a royal residence to 1762 when King George III bought Buckingham House as a home for his wife, Queen Charlotte, is not open year-round, but welcomes visitors from July to September, when the royals are mainly away from London for the summer.

Each year, the Royal Collection Trust hold a special exhibition in the palace's regency state rooms. This year, the coronation robes, outfits and accessories used by King Charles and Queen Camilla are displayed in the ballroom of the residence, including the coronation necklace made for Queen Victoria.

Though the display includes many of the items worn by the king and queen, it does not include the Crown Jewels, which are on permanent display at the Tower of London which is open throughout the year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation outfits and robes on display in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace, July 2023. Royal Collection Trust / © His Majesty King Charles III 2023

The rooms open to the public are those comprising the main state apartments. The private rooms belonging to the royal family are not available to tour.

Buckingham Palace is open to visitors Thursday to Monday, until September 24, 2023.

Tickets purchased on the day of visit cost £33 ($42).

Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace is perhaps best known for being the former home of Princess Diana, who lived at the palace between 1982 and 1997.

The palace dates back to the 17th century, when Nottingham House was purchased and transformed into a royal residence by King William III and Queen Mary.

Kensington Palace photographed March 2012. Queen Victoria was born at the palace and today the state apartments are open throughout the year. Historic Royal Palaces

Queen Victoria was born at the palace and spent the first days of her reign there before moving to Buckingham Palace. Over subsequent years, several other members of the royal family have made the palace their home, including Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The palace's Georgian state apartments have been open to the public since 1899, and today, the public can tour these rooms along with those used by Queen Victoria and the Stuart queens.

The public side of the complex is operated today by the charity, Historic Royal Palaces, which stages regular royal fashion exhibitions in the spaces.

Kensington Palace's King's Gallery photographed with dresses displayed for the "Court to Couture" exhibition, 2023. Historic Royal Palaces / Oscar de la Renta Archive

Visitors this summer can see the "Court to Couture" exhibition, which looks at the way historic fashion has influenced modern day designers. On display are dresses worn by Billie Eilish, Audrey Hepburn and Kendall Jenner among others.

Kensington Palace is open to visitors Wednesday to Sunday.

Tickets purchased on the day of visit cost £25.40 ($32).

Palace of Holyroodhouse

The British royal family's principal royal residence in Scotland is the historic Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The palace has played host to many of Scotland's most important historical figures, including Mary Queen of Scots.

Visitors are able to visit the palace throughout the year and regular exhibitions and events are scheduled to showcase Scotland's royal history. Most recently, King Charles and Queen Camilla stayed at the palace during what is known as "Holyrood Week," which sees the monarch conduct a round of yearly engagements in the Scottish capital each year at the end of June or early July.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse photographed September 2022. The palace is the official seat of the monarchy in Scotland. Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images

This year, Holyrood Week included Charles' special ceremony in Edinburgh to celebrate his coronation where he was joined at the palace by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is open to visitors daily until the end of September, thereafter Thursday through Monday.

Tickets purchased on the day of visit cost £19.50 ($25).

Hampton Court Palace

Hampton Court Palace was originally built in the early 16th century and is one of the best preserved examples of Tudor architecture in Britain. Located on the banks of the River Thames outside of central London, the palace was home to King Henry VIII and his six wives before being partially remodeled by King William III and Queen Mary.

The palace was a favorite royal residence in the time of the early Georgian kings, but after the death of King George III the palace was used to house royal staff and relations in what are known as "grace and favor" apartments.

Hampton Court Palace exterior, 2023. The palace was home to King Henry VIII and has since become a popular filming location and visitor attraction. Historic Royal Palaces

The state rooms of the palace, including the Tudor banqueting hall and kitchens, are open to the public throughout the year, operated by Historic Royal Palaces. The palace has become the backdrop for a number of high profile movie and TV projects, including most recently, the 2023 Shonda Rhimes Netflix show, Queen Charlotte.

Hampton Court Palace is open daily until September 3, thereafter Wednesday to Sunday.

Tickets purchased on the day of visit cost £26.30 ($34).

Sandringham

Though not a palace by name, Sandringham House has been one of the British royal family's favorite residences since its purchase by Queen Victoria in 1863 for her eldest son, Prince Albert Edward (later King Edward VII).

Sandringham is a royal residence that does not belong to the state, so it counts as the private property of the monarch. Queen Elizabeth II spent large parts of the year at Sandringham which is located in the English county of Norfolk. It is where the royal stud farm is for horses and where Prince William and Kate were given the home, Anmer Hall, by Queen Elizabeth as a wedding present.

Sandringham House itself is Edwardian in design, with many of the Royal Collection's famous artworks and furniture on display.

Sandringham House photographed August 2011. The house was purchased in 1862 by Queen Victoria for her eldest son, Prince Albert Edward (later King Edward VII). Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles III recently invested in the aesthetic of the house by commissioning a new topiary garden in the grounds which took shape earlier this year.

The house is closed to visitors for parts of the year where it is reserved for the use of King Charles, but is open in the summer months when the monarch is away.

Sandringham House is open daily except for Fridays until October 12.

Tickets to visit the house and gardens cost £23 ($29).

