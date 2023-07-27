These Are the 5 Foods To Eat To Reduce Hay Fever Symptoms—Including Cheese

You know the signs—runny nose, non-stop sneezing and red itchy eyes. It's uncomfortable, but one in four Americans now suffer from hay fever and seasonal allergies.

A reaction to pollen or indoor allergens such as dust mites and animal dander, hay fever is almost impossible for sufferers to avoid. But whether your hay fever is a seasonal issue or a year-round struggle, few people know that your diet can help keep symptoms under control.

"Hay fever causes inflammation," Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist for the Allergy & Asthma Network, told Newsweek. "But certain foods can decrease inflammation and improve symptoms."

A stock photo of a woman suffering from pollen allergy. Although environmental allergens cause hay fever, your diet can help manage your symptoms. iStock / Getty Images

How Can Changing My Diet Stop Hay Fever Symptoms?

Hay fever is an allergic reaction, meaning your diet can't fully prevent a flare-up. However, certain foods and drinks can make symptoms worse.

"Avoiding a diet high in inflammatory foods, such as junk food, processed food, fast food, alcohol and sugar can help with allergy and hay fever symptoms," Parikh said.

While removing certain foods from your diet can help mitigate symptoms, others can strengthen your immune system, lessening the reaction.

"Eating certain foods will boost your immune system," Dr. Joon Lee, CEO of SeeBeyond Medicine, told Newsweek. "These include foods rich in quercetin, vitamin C and others with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties."

We asked Parikh and Lee for the best foods to fight hay fever and mitigate seasonal allergy symptoms.

Foods Containing Quercetin

Quercetin is a plant pigment found in many fruits and vegetables, along with red wine and green tea. According to Lee, quercetin-containing foods such as apple, berries, cherries, broccoli, kale, garlic and onions work similarly to antihistamines.

Quercetin has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, according to WebMD. There is research to suggest that it may prevent heart disease, cancer and help to lower cholesterol, while some studies indicate that quercetin can stabilize the cells that release histamine, which could help to control hay fever symptoms. However, research of quercetin's effect on human health is currently limited.

A stock photo of two yogurt pots topped with oats and berries. Both yogurt and berries can help manage hay fever symptoms. jenifoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Netflix

Yogurt and Cheese

Parikh recommends probiotic-rich food such as yogurt, certain cheeses (such as Swiss, provolone, Gouda and cheddar) and fermented items such as kefir (a beverage fermented from cow's milk), sauerkraut and tempeh (cooked fermented soybeans often used as a meat substitute).

Also known as "good bacteria," probiotics are live microorganisms that are believed to help balance the microbiome in your stomach and intestines. The microbiome designate the complex network of bacteria, fungi, and viruses that live in our bodies.

This can improve your digestive health, but probiotics are also believed to help improve depression and heart health as well as strengthen your immune system, which would help to mitigate hay fever symptoms.

Pineapple

This tropical fruit contains an enzyme called bromelain, which can help relieve sinus inflammation.

"Some studies show that it helps allergies and asthma," said Parikh.

A stock photo of a woman cutting up a pineapple on a kitchen counter. Pineapple contains bromelain, which can help clear your airways and make breathing easier. CentralITAlliance/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Citrus Fruits

Fortunately, many of summer's most popular fruits also fight hay fever.

"Vitamin C's immune-boosting properties will help," said Lee. "Increase the amount of citrus fruits, kiwi, berries, bell peppers and cruciferous vegetables that you are eating."

Turmeric and Ginger

Studies show that ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It has been used throughout history to calm diarrhea and vomiting and fight infection. While turmeric contains curcumin, a natural compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

"You can boil them up together and drink them as a tea," suggested Lee. "Then chill the tea bags and put them on your tired swollen eyes."

