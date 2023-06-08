Health

Yes, Your Hay Fever Is Worse This Year. Here's Why

By
Health Allergies Pollen Spring Climate Change

While many of us spend the year counting down until summer, the warmer months can be a challenge for the 1 in 4 adults in the United States who suffer from seasonal allergies.

The bad news is that your hay fever is probably going to start getting worse as global temperatures continue to rise. In fact, you might have already started to feel its effects.

"Scientists have known for a long time from studies of plants in controlled conditions like greenhouses that warmer temperatures in the springtime drive earlier flowering and start of the pollen season and, often, more pollen in the air," William Anderegg, an associate professor in biology at the University of Utah, told Newsweek.

Seasonal allergies
In the U.S., 1 in 4 adults suffers from seasonal allergies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. SementsovaLesia/Getty

"Rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere also drive plants to produce more pollen. Thus, both increasing temperature and carbon dioxide levels are likely influencing pollen levels around the U.S.," said Anderegg, who is also the director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy.

In a study, published by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2021, Anderegg and his team found that pollen concentrations across North America increased by 21 percent between 1990 and 2018, in line with observed increases in annual temperatures.

Read more

The study also found that the pollen season is beginning 20 days earlier than in 1990 and lasting roughly eight days longer. As a result, people across the U.S. were being exposed to more pollen over a longer period.

"These trends in pollen seasons show us that climate change isn't something in the future. It's here and now and affecting our health in every breath we take in the spring," Anderegg said. "Thus, tackling climate change quickly will bring enormous benefits for our health."

The data was collected from 60 pollen count stations across the U.S., with the most significant increases being seen in Texas and the Midwest.

Pollen
Pollen concentrations across North America increased by 21 percent between 1990 and 2018, according to a study. Alkimson/Getty

"Most plant species studied seem to show similar responses to temperature in terms of pollen production," Anderegg said. "That said, we found in our 2021 study that tree pollen had the strongest trends for earlier starts and higher pollen levels in long-term data from around the U.S."

Not only are pollen concentrations increasing. There also seems to be a higher incidence of pollen allergy among the general population, with some experts estimating there are more than twice as many hay fever sufferers now than there were 30 years ago.

It's not only pollen allergies that can cause problems. "We tend to think of pollen mostly in terms of its impact on hay fever and allergies, but actually there are many studies showing how it can impact how well kids do in school, worker productivity, vulnerability to viruses and all sorts of economic impacts," Anderegg said.

Unfortunately, as global temperatures continue to rise, pollen concentrations are likely to follow suit. "In all likelihood, these trends towards earlier and longer pollen seasons and higher levels of pollen in the air are expected to continue in the coming years," Anderegg said.

"In the near term, we need to prepare for this. In the medium term, our actions around stopping climate change and land management could help reduce or reverse the trends," he said.

To protect yourself from pollen, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a few helpful pointers:

  • Check pollen forecasts and spend less time outside when pollen levels are high.
  • Don't touch your eyes while outside and wash your hands as soon as you go in.
  • Shower and change your clothes after being outside to remove pollen from your skin and hair.
  • Keep windows closed during pollen season.
  • Take allergy medications if necessary.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC