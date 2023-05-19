Six Easy Steps to Pollen Proof Your Bedroom, From a Sleep Expert

With summer fast approaching, many people will be eager to spend time outdoors again, but for some, that excitement will be tinged with a slight dread as it also means the return of hay fever.

Seasonal allergies are thought to affect over 25 percent of Americans, according to the CDC, but thankfully, sleep expert Martin Seeley has some useful tips to pollen-proof the bedroom and avoid those sleepless nights.

As the CEO of MattressNextDay, Seeley has plenty of advice for getting the perfect night's sleep, telling Newsweek: "Anything you can do to help prevent pollen particles from entering and settling in your home will help."

Seeley, who suffers from seasonal allergies himself, explained that "pollen moves with the wind" and when it gets inside, it settles on furniture and clothing in the home. Seeley's tips will restrict how much pollen can get into the home during the day and reduce the extent of symptoms.

Stock image of a woman struggling with allergies. Martin Seeley has told Newsweek about his simple methods for reducing how much pollen gets inside the home. Getty Images/Jevtic

Keep Windows Closed, Especially in the Bedroom

The first bit of advice from Seeley, who is based in the U.K., is to avoid the temptation to open all the windows and let that warm, summer breeze inside. Opening the windows allows vast swathes of pollen into the home, fueling those itchy eyes and running noses.

Seeley told Newsweek: "During hay fever season, keep your windows closed to prevent pollen from entering your bedroom.

"It is advisable to keep your window open at night, as opposed to during the day, as there will be significantly less pollen during the night, so this might be a better option if you do suffer. Keeping one window open in your home during the night might be best."

Keeping the windows shut all day might be too much to ask, even for those who suffer the most. So, Seeley adds that opening windows for a short period of time should be fine, but avoid opening windows in the bedroom.

"It's important to allow fresh air into your home, so by opening one or two windows in the house for a few hours during the day—that should be OK. However, try not to open any bedroom or living room windows, as the pollen could enter and stick to furniture and surfaces, such as bedding and sofas."

Wash Bedding More Frequently During Allergy Season

It may seem obvious for hygiene reasons, but washing bedding regularly during allergy season will significantly help to reduce the side effects.

Seeley encourages hay fever sufferers to wash their bedding "at least once a week" to remove any pollen that could have settled on it.

"During pollen season, it's recommended to wash your bedding more frequently to minimize the accumulation of pollen particles," he said. "Washing your bedding frequently in hot water can help remove pollen and other allergens. Use a fragrance-free laundry detergent to avoid irritation."

If frequent washing doesn't seem to alleviate the symptoms, the sleep expert also suggests hypoallergenic mattress and pillow covers, to "provide an extra layer of protection."

All that extra laundry has to be dried too, but Seeley insists that it shouldn't be dried outside, as that will undo all the good work to remove the pollen in the wash.

"It's good practice to avoid drying your bedding outdoors during high pollen count days, as it can lead to pollen particles sticking to the fabric," he explained.

Martin Seeley, CEO of MattressNextDay pictured. Seeley shared his advice with Newsweek to reduce the effect of pollen inside the home. Martin Seeley

Frequently Dust and Vacuum Around the Home

If pollen is still finding its way inside the bedroom, it's important to dust and vacuum the space regularly to clean up any of the pollen particles which can cause irritation.

The regularity that's required will vary depending on the cleanliness of the space, the pollen count, and how severe the allergy is, but Seeley told Newsweek he'd estimate that "at least once or twice a week during pollen season" should suffice.

"Dust and vacuum your bedroom regularly to remove pollen and other allergens. Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to trap small particles."

Remove Carpets or Rugs as Pollen Can Settle

While carpets and rugs in living spaces might suit the décor, they can also significantly attract pollen, as it's easy to land and settle in the material. Over the summer months, it may be a better option to remove them from the room entirely, wherever possible, to reduce the pollen settling on them.

Seeley explained: "Carpets and rugs can trap pollen and other allergens. Consider removing them from your bedroom or using a vacuum cleaner to clean them regularly if not."

Keep Pets Out of the Bedroom

The final tip from Seeley might be a difficult one for many, as he encourages pet owners to keep their beloved cats or dogs out of the bedroom when the pollen is high.

When pets wander outside or lie outside in the sun, they might be attracting pollen and then traipse it inside without knowing. Pollen can be carried on pet fur, so if they spend a lot of time on their owner's bed, they can transfer all that pollen onto the clean bedding, which would make for an uncomfortable night's sleep.

Seeley told Newsweek: "When pets rest outside, pollen can accumulate on their fur during these moments of relaxation. Therefore, pets can act as carriers, unknowingly bringing pollen particles inside and increasing the allergenic potential within the home environment.

"When the pet comes inside, the pollen is transferred to different surfaces, including carpets, furniture, and bedding. Additionally, pets may come into direct contact with pollen-covered plants, trees, or grass during their explorations, effectively collecting pollen on their fur."

Once the pet is done being outside, Seeley recommends regular cleaning and grooming and wiping their paws. In more extreme cases, he even recommends limiting outdoor access for the pet during high pollen count days.