Reason Why Dog Always Sits at the Back of the Garden Warms Hearts

A dog called Nora has melted hearts all over the internet after the reason why she always spends time in the same spot at the back of the garden went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok earlier in May by the dog's owner, under the username Nora_the_toy, she can be seen running towards the back of the garden wagging her tail, as a voiceover explained: "So my dog Nora, every time she's in the backyard she goes to one part of the fence and starts whining and this is a constant habit of hers. I just never questioned it to be honest but like I discovered the cutest thing."

The video then shows a small Cavalier King mix, peering through the fence, and playing with Nora. The voiceover then explained: "This entire time there is a hole here, where this little dog would hang out with my dog through the fence. This makes me so happy! Anyways his name is Rory and I think he's deaf." The clip comes with a caption that says: "Cutest thing ever!"

According to pet wellness experts at Rover, while dogs may not think of love in a romantic way as humans do, they can certainly form tight social bonds with other dogs, people, or animals, so it is possible that your dog has a best friend at the park.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting users from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.8 million views and 306,600 likes on the platform.

One user, Dethpro_fessor, commented: "Ok, I need more of these lil fluffer babies' friendship." And user8551724308473 said: "Rory is a cavalier king Charles spaniel. they are the sweetest playmates!" Cg_rbgirl added: "You need to schedule a play date asap!"

Another user, Jade Rivera, commented: "Lovers." And Kat said: "Aw my dog does the same! There's a tiny corner hole in the fence and he goes over to say hi to his friend." jenag29 added: "You should look into building them a little viewing window."

Kittty0807 wrote: "Awwww let them meet." And CW52 said: "doggie play dates needed ASAP."

Itamar Salazar added: "I'm like awwww annd then she said I think he's deaf. I'm like Noo poor baby he needs to go meet her and play with her and be best buddies." And Coolcoolboxitup commented: "Not all of tik tok waiting for the adjoining fence flap."

