Five Signs You Should Resign From Your Job, According to a Business Coach

Thinking of quitting your job? It's more common than you may have imagined. In 2022, an average of 4 million Americans resigned from their professional positions every month in what became known as "The Great Resignation." While it's becoming more customary for people to depart from their workplaces when they feel disenchanted, it can still be difficult to weigh up whether you should stay or go if you find yourself in a similar predicament.

Not everyone who chooses to leave a stable job can walk straight into another secure opportunity. Resigning can be a big risk, but there are some telltale signs to look out for that can indicate whether it's a risk worth taking.

How Do You Know It's Time To Quit a Job?

The head of early careers insights at careers organization The Forage, Laura Mills, told Newsweek that absolutely no job is worth your mental health or your emotional robust-ness. Mills acknowledges that resigning from a job is a "major decision" and one that should be thoroughly thought through, but that if the job you're currently in compromises your mental well-being, while it's daunting, it may be time to bid farewell.

"You need to prioritize your well-being, no job is worth sacrificing your quality of life," Mills told Newsweek.

Main image and inset, stock images of people at work. A British study revealed that in 2022, 52% of Brits felt they were not being paid what they deserve for their work. iStock / Getty Images

"Frequent stress and feeling completely burnt out from work will hurt you not only mentally, but it can also strain your performance professionally," she said. "When you start to dread going to work every day and find that your job is taking a toll on your health, it's a sign you may need to look for a job elsewhere."

Mills went on to say that in addition to burnout stress, working in a toxic environment that lacks in accountability can also lead to employees feeling frustrated or experiencing low self-esteem.

To make the transition period after deciding you want to leave a little easier, Mills recommends that departing employees line up another job before they leave their current one.

"You want to be absolutely sure that you can shoulder your financial responsibilities," she explained. "Keep in mind that leaving a job without another may cause you to lose unemployment benefits, so you will need to meet your financial obligations until you find another job."

Business coach and mentor David Connor agrees with Mills, and told Newsweek that employees should absolutely consider filing their resignation letters if they feel their current employment is harming their well-being. The UK-based start-up and CEO advisor outlined his top five signs that indicate whether the time has come for you to quit your job.

The Five Signs You Should Quit Your Job, According To A Business Coach You feel stagnant. If you have been in the same position for a long time and feel like you're not learning or growing, it may be time to seek new challenges. Your personal values don't align with the company's. If the company's values don't align with yours, it can create a toxic work environment for you and lead to personal unhappiness. You feel the need to be more appreciated. Feeling undervalued or unrecognized can quickly lead to burnout and disengagement. You have a toxic boss or co-worker. A toxic boss or co-worker can easily make your work life miserable and negatively impact your mental health. Your health is suffering. If your job is causing you physical or mental health problems, it's time to prioritize your well-being and consider resigning.

According to Connor, disillusioned employees need not even wait until they identify with his top five warning signs. He argues that simply not enjoying or feeling passionate about your current job is sufficient reason for which to leave it. After all, life is short.

Connor adds that it's crucial for people to have access to career advancement opportunities in their industry or at their current employer. If the doors just aren't opening for you, and there are no learning or development opportunities in sight, then it may be time to consider jumping ship.

"Consider if there are opportunities for growth and advancement within the company or if changes can be made to improve your current situation. If you decide to resign, make sure you have a solid plan in place for your next steps, whether that's finding a new job or starting your own business," Connor explained.

Career coach at Wishingwell Coaching, Jessica Sweet, shared her own five ways to know if you're ready to quit with Newsweek. The coach largely seconds what Mills and Connor had to say, but adds that employees should also seriously consider resigning if they're being underpaid for the work that they're doing.

"If, even after conversations with your manager, you still can't get a raise, you need to realize that you can make more money elsewhere. Unless there are other reasons to stay that outweigh this you should probably resign," Sweet said.

Sadly, receiving less pay at work than you believe you are entitled to is far from rare. In the fall of 2022, a U.K.-based YouGov survey conducted for the job-search platform Indeed discovered that 52 percent of employed Brits felt they were not being paid correctly or fairly.

From left to right, Jessica Sweet, Catherine A. Baudino and Libby Vincent. The trio have shared with Newsweek their insights into how to know it's time to give up on a job.

It's a dilemma that Libby Vincent, the founder of executive transition consultancy Hodology has been doing some thinking about for a while.

Vincent told Newsweek that while the unpleasant trend of being underpaid is unfortunately on the rise, employees should also watch out for cases of "role conflict" and "role creep" at their workplaces too and depart if and when they occur.

"Role conflict is when you're asked to do something which blurs the lines between what you're doing and what someone else is meant to be doing," Vincent explained.

"Role creep, however, is when you start to pick up activities which are in addition to your role description. It's a change of role without the paperwork or formal recognition to support it," she adds.

Vincent argues that employees working longer hours than needed, or taking on additional chores outside of their job requirements without sufficient compensation, should be bold enough to consider resigning.

"If you know you're being underpaid and you're struggling to get by financially, you can seek better compensation from a different job opportunity," she said.

Now You Know if You Should Resign, but How Do You Do It?

According to mindset coach Catherine A. Baudino, there is an art to resigning and it lies in not burning bridges with your former employer.

"You never know when you might come across your present employer or even if you might need a reference from them," she said. "This is all the more true if you are staying in the same industry where there is every chance that you will cross paths at conferences and other business-related events. I never cease to be struck at what a small world we live in."

The coach went on to tell Newsweek that departing employees should always be mindful to leave on an "elegant" and diplomatic note.

"Take time to explain why you are leaving in a way that acknowledges the contribution your existing job has made to your career development," she said.

This method could save employees from being bitten in the butt by sore employers long after they've walked out the office doors.

