'Fixer Upper' Stars Under Pressure Over Target Partnership

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have come under fire from conservative activists over their relationship with Target, which is facing a right-wing boycott campaign due to its sale of LGBTQ-themed clothing, including items reportedly aimed at children.

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy urged the couple to speak out publicly, accusing Target of being partnered with a brand "that makes tuck 'em bikinis for kids."

It follows the boycott of Bud Light by conservative activists in response to the company's partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

On Thursday night, Campos-Duffy zeroed in on the TV fixer uppers on Fox News whilst guest presenting the Jesse Watters Primetime show.

She commented: "No one doubts that Chip and Joanne are good people, kind, moral, and aligned with American values. But if I had a line at a company and my name was on it and that brand partnered with a trans-Satanist that makes tuck 'em bikinis for kids, I would feel compelled to speak up.

"Now, maybe they're raising questions internally. Of course, that's possible, but why aren't they doing so publicly?"

Stock photo showing Chip and Joanna Gaines at SiriusXM Studios on July 14, 2021 in New York City. Conservative activists are urging the couple to speak out over their relationship with Target. Cindy Ord/GETTY

Target announced it was removing items from its LGBTQ pride range earlier this week, claiming it had received threats that were "impacting our team members' sense of safety and wellbeing."

Kayla Castaneda, a company spokesperson, added: "Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year."

The company also launched a review into some merchandise, including swimsuits with the ability to "tuck" genitalia for transgender women, and items from its children's range. Controversial products included rainbow-colored children's clothing and a babygrow emblazoned with the words "bien proud," also in LGBTQ-aligned colors.

Conservative activist Benny Johnson, who has 1.5 million Twitter followers, also used the platform to take aim at the Gaineses.

He shared a video of himself in a Target store, commenting: "I've been tweeting about how Christian influencers Chip & Joanna Gaines have not disavowed Target's Satanic child grooming despite the backlash.

"What I didn't know is the Gaines Section of Target is directly ACROSS from the Groomer section. Not cool."

Newsweek has contacted Chip and Joanna Gaines for comment via Instagram direct message and an email to Magnolia, a company they founded. Target has also been approached for comment by email.

Erik Carnell, a London-based transgender designer, created LGBTQ-themed tote bags and clothing after being contacted by a Target distributor.

The 29-year-old had previously designed items using a Satanist theme, including a medallion reading "Satan respects pronouns," which sparked a firestorm from sections of the Christian right.

Speaking to the Washington Post, Carnell insisted he wasn't a Satanist, commenting: "For starters, I don't believe in Satan.

"If I believed in Satan, I'd have to believe in the Bible — and I consider myself an atheist."