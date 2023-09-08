U.S.

Florida Neo-Nazis Chant Above Freeway in 'Sickening and Frightening' Video

By
U.S. Florida Orlando Nazi White supremacy

New footage has emerged of neo-Nazis waving swastikas, giving fascist salutes and chanting "Sieg Heil" on a bridge in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

Around 40 demonstrators, nearly all wearing masks along with red shirts and black pants, are seen lined up along a bridge over the I-4 Express in Altamonte Springs, a northern suburb of Orlando.

Neo-Nazis have held a number of demonstrations in Florida this year, with targets including a synagogue and Disney World. Florida has become a central focus of the so-called "culture wars," with the state's Governor Ron DeSantis targeting what he terms "woke indoctrination" though he has also condemned neo-Nazi protesters as "jackasses."

The latest footage from Saturday's bridge demonstration was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Doug Aoki from Edmonton, Canada, who says he is dedicated to "battling fascism."

Neo-Nazis protest in Florida
Christopher "Hammer" Pohlhaus (C) leads a rally with neo-Nazi groups Blood Tribe, and Goyim Defense League on September 2, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. Fresh video of the event went viral on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. GETTY/Stephanie Keith

He shared the 13-second clip on Thursday with the caption: "Florida." The video received more than 332,000 views from his account, plus another 1.3 million views after being shared by the 'Republicans against Trump' account which commented: "I never thought I'd see these images in Florida in 2023. Sickening and frightening."

Saturday's protesters included Christopher Pohlhaus, leader of the neo-Nazi group Black Tribe, and Jon Minadeo II, founder of the antisemitic Goyim Defense League (GDL). Some of the demonstrators had the number '88' on the back of their shirts, a neo-Nazi code meaning 'Heil Hitler,' in reference to the eighth letter of the alphabet.

At one point, the demonstrators were filmed by Laura Loomer, a Jewish conservative activist and supporter of Donald Trump, whom they targeted with antisemitic and homophobic slurs.

Speaking to Newsweek, Liora Rez, executive director of the non-profit racism watchdog StopAntisemitism, branded the attendees "cowards."

She said: "Members of the GDL are dangerous criminals with records of assault, pedophilia, arson, and domestic abuse.

"The collaboration between the white supremacist groups GDL and Blood Tribe is not surprising: birds of a feather flock together. The joint event created a larger-than-normal crowd meant to be an intimidation tactic. These neo-Nazis are cowards who cover their faces while making the 'Heil Hitler' salute."

On Monday, an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson commented: "We know these groups demonstrate in high-profile areas in order to agitate and incite people with antisemitic symbols and slurs. The Orange County Sheriff's Office deplores hate speech in any form, but people have the First Amendment right to demonstrate.

"What these groups do is revolting and condemned in the strongest way by Sheriff Mina and the Sheriff's Office. They are looking for attention, and specifically media attention."

On August 26, three people were shot dead inside a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, by a masked man who had a swastika painted on his gun. After the attack, which was described as "racially motivated" by Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, the attacker shot himself dead.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC