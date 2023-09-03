News

Videos Show Neo-Nazis Marching in Florida, Chants of 'We Are Everywhere'

By
Neo-Nazis have marched across a Florida town giving fascist salutes and chanting "We are everywhere."

A series of videos uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, this weekend showed dozens of people dressed as Nazis shouting racist abuse in Altamonte Springs in north Orlando on Saturday, September 2.

A video shared by Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said it was filmed in Cranes Roost Park in the center of the town. Another series of clips uploaded to X by journalist Oliya Scootercaster shows men dressed in red and black giving Nazi salutes on an overpass, although it was not clear if the groups were connected.

Neo Nazis in Florida
Christopher "Hammer" Pohlhaus (center) leads a rally of neo-Nazi groups September 2, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. An event labeled the "Red Shirts March" attracted about 100 people at the weekend. Getty

The footage also contained several instances of racist speech and harassment toward Jewish people and anti-racists.

In videos uploaded to X, white supremacist Jon Minadeo II and the leader of neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, Christopher Pohlhaus, were present. Among the racist stunts carried out by the pair in the past is a recording of Minadeo displaying far-right propaganda at the gates of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz last year.

In the footage, some members of the group said they supported President Joe Biden over his support for Ukraine and, by extension, the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion, while another group was heard saying it supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, although they backtracked on the statements later.

Neo-Nazis and other white supremacist groups have a history of trolling and paradoxically endorsing causes they do not agree with, including politics. Many neo-Nazis and white supremacists reject both the Democrats and Republicans over their support for Israel.

Former Florida Republican candidate for Congress, Laura Loomer, who is Jewish, was harassed by the group while she recorded them on her phone.

Laura Loomer confronting Neo Nazis
Laura Loomer, a right-wing activist, films a rally of neo-Nazi groups on September 2, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. An event touted as the "Red Shirts March" attracted about 100 people. Getty

Since the videos were uploaded to X, they have been viewed more than 2 million times combined.

Florida has endured other racist incidents this year, including a deadly attack at a Jacksonville Dollar General store which resulted in the deaths of three Black people and the gunman.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Ryan Palmer and said the shooting was racially motivated.

In May, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People issued a formal travel advisory for Florida.

Its travel notice stated: "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, African Americans and other communities of color."

Florida attracted neo-Nazi protestors who gathered in support of DeSantis' so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill outside the Walt Disney World theme park in June, a move that was condemned by Senator Rick Scott.

Disney World staff spoke out against the infamous bill, which has led to a heated battle between DeSantis and the company.

Newsweek has contacted Eskamani and StopAntiSemitism for comment via her website and email, respectively.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC