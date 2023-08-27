Who Is Ryan Palmeter? Everything We Know About Jacksonville Shooter

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) on Sunday confirmed the identity of the man who carried out a racist mass shooting in the city the previous day: 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter.

On Saturday, law enforcement officials reported that the suspect now known to be Palmeter carried out a mass shooting at a Dollar General store in the New Town neighborhood of Jacksonville. Armed with an AR-15 and a handgun, he initially targeted a woman sitting in her car before continuing the attack in the store. After killing three people, all Black, he shot and killed himself at the scene.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sheriff T.K. Waters said that Palmeter had been living with his parents in the suburbs of Jacksonville prior to the shooting and had acquired the weapons he used legally. He also added that the shooter had no prior criminal record, and no record of any kind outside of a domestic call involving his brother.

"There was no criminal record, nothing," Waters said. "There were no red flags."

#JSO Sheriff TK Waters holds follow-up briefing to identify the three victims who senselessly lost their lives yesterday during this tragic event.



The suspect has been identified as 21yo Ryan Palmeter. pic.twitter.com/75AzETMVBH — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2023

Newsweek reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via email for further comment.

Additionally, Waters noted that Palmeter had, in 2017, been held in state custody under the Baker Act, which allows for residents to be "taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination" during mental health crises. The sheriff did not elaborate on what the incident involved.

In addition to a number of racist "manifestos," law enforcement also found among Palmeter's possessions a suicide note to his family and a will, indicating his intention to end his own life after the shooting.

The weapons used in Saturday's Jacksonville mass shooting are seen. Law enforcement officials Sunday confirmed the shooter's identity as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter. -/AFP via Getty Images

This article is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.