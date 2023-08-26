Several People Gunned Down in Florida Dollar General Mass Shooting: Mayor

There are a "number of fatalities" after a mass shooting and standoff at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed on Saturday.

Deegan was at the scene on Kings Road talking with authorities and state Representative Angie Nixon, who represents the neighborhood, local station News4JAX reported.

Deegan told local media at the scene that there were multiple fatalities in the shooting and said that a man was still barricaded inside a Dollar General on Kings Road.

"This is unacceptable," Deegan told News4JAX. "One shooting is too much, but these mass shootings are really hard to take."

A police car is seen behind police tape in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 26, 2018. Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed to local media on Saturday that there was a mass shooting in the city involving multiple fatalities. Gianrigo MARLETTA / AFP/Getty

Newsweek reached out to Deegan, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) and city council members for comment.

JSO had a helicopter conducting an aerial search of the area, and a SWAT team was called to the scene, according to local media, which reported the situation has been ongoing since around 1 p.m. ET.

Additional details were not available at the time of publication, but the JSO is expected to hold a news conference Saturday evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.