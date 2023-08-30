Florida Power Cuts Hit Ron DeSantis' Idalia News Briefing

The power flickered off as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was giving on update on Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday morning.

The outage in Tallahassee lasted about 10 seconds before generators kicked in.

"There we go with our with our power here," DeSantis said as the lights went out.

More than 140,000 customers are without power in the state, according to power outage.us, as Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region at around 7:45 a.m. ET as a Category 3 storm.

National Hurricane Center in Miami warned when landfall was made of "catastrophic" storm surge, which DeSantis said could reach up to 16 feet, and "damaging" sustained winds estimated to reach speeds of 125 mph.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was giving an update on Hurricane Idalia (left) from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee when the lights briefly went out (right). Gov. RonDeSantis/ X

Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave as Idalia neared an area that had never before endured a major hurricane.

"Don't put your life at risk by doing anything dumb at this point," DeSantis said at Wednesday morning's news conference. "This thing's powerful. If you're inside, just hunker down until it gets past you."

Storm surge could rise as high as 16 feet in some places, forecasters have warned.

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Update on Hurricane Idalia From Tallahassee Florida https://t.co/eeN2etJSvd — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 30, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.