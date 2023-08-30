U.S.

Hurricane Idalia Storm Surge 'Unsurvivable' as Water Levels Could Hit 15ft

By
U.S. Florida Hurricane Weather Storm

Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring "unsurvivable" storm surges and flooding when it crashes into Florida's west coast on Wednesday morning, according to The Weather Channel, which is urging locals to obey evacuation instructions that "may save your life."

Idalia was a Category 3 hurricane at 2 a.m. EDT but is "forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida" later this morning by the National Hurricane Center. This means it will have sustained wind speeds of 130-156 miles per hour, with "catastrophic damage" expected.

In a report broadcast late on Tuesday, The Weather Channel used CGI to show the potential impact of the hurricane, with the first floors of buildings submerged. The reporter said: "As extremely dangerous Hurricane Idalia closes in on the north Florida coast, expect life-threatening and catastrophic storm surge flooding."

Separately, Laura Power, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, posted on X, formerly Twitter, to warn that the storm surges could reach 15 feet on Wednesday.

Preparation for Hurricane Idalia
People board up a window in Tampa, Florida, on August 29 as the city prepares for Hurricane Idalia. It is forecast to become a Category 4 storm. MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/GETTY

The Weather Channel's CGI footage showed a street being flooded, with water levels reaching "up to 9 feet" while vehicles were submerged or swept away.

The reporter said: "Now let me show you what that looks like as we bring the water up, how quickly it rises as it typically does during storm surge and you can see above 9 feet of water, way above my head, truly unsurvivable. And it's exactly why we remind you to follow the evacuation advice from the local officials and monitor the latest updates to the forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

"It just may save your life."

A 50-second clip of the CGI footage was shared on X by Mike Sington, a former NBC Universal senior executive, where it has been watched more than 290,000 times.

Power, from The Weather Network, posted maps and forecasts on Tuesday evening, along with the caption: "Life-threatening situation unfolding in Florida tomorrow morning. Tallahassee, Gainesville, storm surge could reach 15ft...catastrophic conditions are expected with this currently category 2 hurricane."

The National Hurricane Center's most recent warning, published at 5 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, described the impact it expects Idalia to have when it makes landfall.

It said: "Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level and destructive waves are expected somewhere between the Wakulla/Jefferson County line and Yankeetown, Florida.

"Life-threatening storm surge inundation is likely elsewhere along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials."

The center also warned of "destructive life-threatening winds" as Idalia makes its way over Florida. It added that "damaging hurricane-force winds" are also possible "in portions of eastern Georgia and southeastern South Carolina where Hurricane Watches are in effect."

Evacuation orders have been issued in at least 30 counties in western and central Florida. The orders are mandatory in 18 of the counties.

In an update on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to "be ready for impact."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC