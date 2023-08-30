Hurricane Idalia Storm Surge 'Unsurvivable' as Water Levels Could Hit 15ft

Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring "unsurvivable" storm surges and flooding when it crashes into Florida's west coast on Wednesday morning, according to The Weather Channel, which is urging locals to obey evacuation instructions that "may save your life."

Idalia was a Category 3 hurricane at 2 a.m. EDT but is "forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane before it reaches the Big Bend coast of Florida" later this morning by the National Hurricane Center. This means it will have sustained wind speeds of 130-156 miles per hour, with "catastrophic damage" expected.

In a report broadcast late on Tuesday, The Weather Channel used CGI to show the potential impact of the hurricane, with the first floors of buildings submerged. The reporter said: "As extremely dangerous Hurricane Idalia closes in on the north Florida coast, expect life-threatening and catastrophic storm surge flooding."

Separately, Laura Power, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, posted on X, formerly Twitter, to warn that the storm surges could reach 15 feet on Wednesday.

People board up a window in Tampa, Florida, on August 29 as the city prepares for Hurricane Idalia. It is forecast to become a Category 4 storm. MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/GETTY

The Weather Channel's CGI footage showed a street being flooded, with water levels reaching "up to 9 feet" while vehicles were submerged or swept away.

The reporter said: "Now let me show you what that looks like as we bring the water up, how quickly it rises as it typically does during storm surge and you can see above 9 feet of water, way above my head, truly unsurvivable. And it's exactly why we remind you to follow the evacuation advice from the local officials and monitor the latest updates to the forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

"It just may save your life."

A 50-second clip of the CGI footage was shared on X by Mike Sington, a former NBC Universal senior executive, where it has been watched more than 290,000 times.

“Truly unsurvivable.” The Weather Channel uses CGI to demonstrate the storm surge of Hurricane Idalia. pic.twitter.com/901vhMXLva — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 29, 2023

Power, from The Weather Network, posted maps and forecasts on Tuesday evening, along with the caption: "Life-threatening situation unfolding in Florida tomorrow morning. Tallahassee, Gainesville, storm surge could reach 15ft...catastrophic conditions are expected with this currently category 2 hurricane."

The National Hurricane Center's most recent warning, published at 5 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, described the impact it expects Idalia to have when it makes landfall.

It said: "Catastrophic impacts from storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level and destructive waves are expected somewhere between the Wakulla/Jefferson County line and Yankeetown, Florida.

"Life-threatening storm surge inundation is likely elsewhere along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials."

The center also warned of "destructive life-threatening winds" as Idalia makes its way over Florida. It added that "damaging hurricane-force winds" are also possible "in portions of eastern Georgia and southeastern South Carolina where Hurricane Watches are in effect."

Evacuation orders have been issued in at least 30 counties in western and central Florida. The orders are mandatory in 18 of the counties.

In an update on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis urged Floridians to "be ready for impact."