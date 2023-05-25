Florida Python Hunting Competition Dishing Out $30,000 in Prizes

Conservation chiefs in Florida are offering $30,000 in prizes in a competition to help catch and kill an invasive species of python that harms the Everglades.

Burmese pythons were first introduced to the area in the 1970s—likely as exotic pets that were then released into the wild. The snakes, which are native to Asia, thrive in Florida's sub-tropical climate. Ever since, they have been extremely destructive to the native ecosystem, and their population is increasing.

The snakes eat native wildlife, such as bobcats and even alligators. Large females can carry 50 to 100 eggs at a time, meaning their population has been spiraling out of control.

A stock photo shows a Burmese python. Entries to the annual Florida python hunting competition are now open, with the contest starting on August 4. dwi septiyana/Getty

The Florida Wildlife Conservation Commissions (FWC) tries to remove pythons from the state year-round. Pregnant females are highly sought after, due to the huge number of eggs they can lay.

The pythons are one of the largest snake species in the world. One of the biggest ever found was captured in the Everglades last year.

The huge snake measured nearly 18 feet in length, and was found to be carrying a record 122 eggs.

After its capture, an autopsy found the female snake had hoof cores in its digestive tract, meaning her last meal was likely a native white tailed deer.

Last year's Florida Python Challenge resulted in 231 snakes killed after nearly 1,000 people signed up from across 32 states.

The big winner was Matthew Concepcion, who dispatched 28 pythons in total. Dustin Crum won the prize for the biggest python removed, having captured a snake measuring 11 feet and 0.24 inches.

Last year, Newsweek spoke to an amateur hunter who participating in the challenge.

"I think the Florida Python Challenge is really interesting because it incentivizes everyday citizens to go out and help fix a problem that has clearly caused major issues for our state," amateur hunter Jake Waleri said in August 2022.

"The chance at winning a cash prize gets a lot of people up off the couch and out into nature, and after the challenge is over, many people discover that they actually enjoy python hunting enough to do it regularly in their free time."

The python removal competition, which runs from August 4 to August 13, is an initiative hosted by the FWC. Anybody can sign up to the challenge, with a small registration fee, including amateur hunters. The participant who catches the most snakes will win $10,000. There are also prizes offered to professional, novice and military categories.

No hunting permits are required and a person under the age of 18 can take part if accompanied by a guardian.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about Burmese pythons? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.