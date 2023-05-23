Funny

Food-Loving Cat Completely 'Loses His Cool' Over Tuna Treat

By
Funny Cats Animals Pets TikTok

The moment a ginger cat completely lost his cool has been caught on camera this week, with Phineas the moggy having a seriously excited reaction to their tuna treat.

"Phin is very interested in food," owner Collin Anderson told Newsweek. "Even if it's something he won't like, he still meows at us quite a lot about wanting to smell and inspect it."

The 12-second video shows the food-loving feline springing into action as soon as he realizes his owner has a treat in hand, rushing to grab it as quickly as possible.

Phineas, aka "Phin," was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, which means his cerebellum never fully developed, leaving him without proper coordination.

Phin the cat
Phineas has left the internet in stitches after he totally lost his cool over a tuna treat. @orangeisthenewblackandtan/Instagram and @phineasthecat/TikTok

Now living in Australia with fellow feline Tyrion and their loving owners, Phin has over 680,000 followers on TikTok and a further 720,000 on Instagram.

The combination of his condition and his sheer excitement at the appearance of a tuna treat resulted in a hilarious reaction as he wobbled around to get hold of the seafood classic. His owner explained how he was "absolutely losing his cool over a tuna treat."

"The wobble cat cannot contain his excitement," joked one TikTok user after watching the viral video.

Another wrote: "This cat is in the top ten of all time cats of the internet."

"His cerebellum is underdeveloped. Most cases of cerebellar hypoplasia are caused by the pregnant mother being infected with the panleukopenia virus," explained Anderson. "This can attack the developing cerebellum and prevents it from fully developing. It's not a painful condition, but it affects Phin's coordination quite a bit because the cerebellum plays a major role in movement coordination."

"Give him more treats"

This isn't the first time six-year-old Phin has gained attention online. Phin previously went viral for a clip of him "murdering his breakfast" in similar excitement about food.

Happy-go-lucky Phin doesn't let his condition hold him back—especially where food is involved: "His favorites are tuna treats, Go-Gurt-type tube treats, bonito flakes, anything with dairy," said Anderson. "Basically anything with dairy or meat is a huge favorite."

"I love him," said one viewer of the TikTok video, while another added: "We love wobble cat. Give him more treats."

Phin's loving owners first started posting videos of him to show his foster mom, from whom they adopted him in the U.S. before moving to Australia. They quickly realized that Phin was gaining lots of attention and have even donated profits from Phineas-themed merchandise to social charities.

"We're looking forward to some future steps in expanding what we're able to give back to the world through Phin," Andreson said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC