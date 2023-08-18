Sports

Former NBA Player Backs Trump to Lead From Prison Following Indictments

A former NBA player has declared his intention to run for Senate in 2024 and backed former President Donald Trump to win the election and lead the country, even if he is behind bars.

Royce White, who played three regular-season games with Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets before heading into politics, told Newsweek that he wants to bring "honesty" to politics.

Trump is facing a number of indictments that could bring prison time totaling more than 700 years, but it's possible he wouldn't be sentenced to that long if he was convicted of all charges, with the 40 federal charges in relation to allegations he retained top secret and sensitive materials when he left the White House and January 2021, then willfully obstructed the federal attempt to retrieve the documents, having a maximum sentence of 450 years.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump looks on during the third round of the LIV golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 13, 2023. A former NBA player has declared his intention to run for Senate in 2024 and backed Trump to win the election and lead the country, even if he is behind bars. Getty Images

As of Thursday, Trump has been indicted on state charges in a hush money case in Manhattan and in an election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, as well as on federal charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and a separate election interference case.

Trump has been instructed to appear at Fulton County Jail by August 25 to face charges of trying to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the state.

Despite the problematic nature of Trump running for president in 2024, White believes that he is the only person who can run the country and turn around its fortunes.

White, who urged an investigation into the possible use of directed energy weapons in relation to the deadly fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui, told Newsweek: "I think the distrust of accepted narrative derives from the knowledge of profound secrecy in this country and around the world. If that's conspiracy theory...I wear it proudly."

White, a Minnesota Republican, told Newsweek that if there was not a change of president, the United States would "become a tributary state to China and Davos [Switzerland, home of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting]. Permanently."

White went on to say that Trump was the only person who could bring the required change: "For a new president to be elected we need everybody to get involved. [It's] Trump 24. 10 indictments in if need be.

Royce White
Royce White of the Power sets the play during the game against 3's Company in BIG3 Week Four at Comerica Center on July 8, 2022 in Frisco, Texas. White has declared his intentions to run for Senate in 2024 and backed former President Donald Trump to win the election and lead the country, even if he is behind bars. Getty Images

"I think it's feasible he could win from prison. Being elected is a different matter entirely. Trump is the guy. Everybody else...wait in line."

White also announced that he will be running for U.S. Senate in Minnesota next year, as well, as he wants to have a direct effect on decisions that are being made in the country.

"I'm running for Senate because 2024 is one of, if not the most pivotal moments in American history. We all need to try."

Asked if he would bring honesty to politics, White replied: "Honesty, yes, but more importantly...balls."

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Donald Trump or Royce White? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

