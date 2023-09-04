News

Former Trump Attorney Sees a Bad Omen for Trump Developing

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump 2024 Election Republican primary

Former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Jenna Ellis outlined a bad omen for his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday.

Ellis, who served as a lawyer for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, but has expressed support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during the 2024 primary election, responded to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article describing American political fatigue.

The opinion piece titled, "Everyone's tired of politics" that was published late last month and written by Salena Zito, described an American electorate increasingly disconnected from politics, drawing a contrast from the higher political "intensity" from the 2020 presidential election.

"In the hour-and-a-half drive from my driveway to the rodeo parking lot — through three counties that turned out heavily in support of the former president in 2020 — there was a marked absence of Trump signs and Trump flags. While that does not necessarily mean people along that drive have stopped supporting him, it does mean something has shifted: that their identity is no longer connected to him with the intensity it once was," Zito wrote.

Jenna Ellis sees bad sign for Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on August 24. Trump's former attorney Jenna Ellis wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that she saw reduced visible support for Trump at NASCAR during the 2024 election season. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ellis wrote that Zito's words align with what she has seen in Florida, a critical swing state that has drifted toward the GOP in recent election cycles, but remains closely divided between Democrats and Republicans.

"I think this is accurate. I was very surprised to not see one red hat, tshirt, or Trump flag at NASCAR among all the trailers or the fans," Ellis wrote in a post to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. She previously posted that she attended a NASCAR race in Daytona Beach, Florida, on August 26.

Ellis also agreed on Monday morning with a response from X user Chris Cardillo, who wrote that he had not recently seen any boats with Trump flags on them, adding that it was "hard to find a boat without one" during the 2020 election.

"Also true. Even in Florida!" Trump's former attorney wrote.

Ellis' observations offer a stark contrast from previous elections when Trump supporters were frequently seen wearing his red "Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats," hosting large boat shows and frequently flew flags to show their support for the former president.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign for comment via email.

Muted shows of support, however, may not translate to an electoral challenge for Trump, as the primary contests do not start until January 2024, and many Americans may be waiting until closer to that date to pay more attention to the election.

Polls still show that Trump holds a substantial lead over his Republican challengers.

A new Wall Street Journal poll, conducted among 600 Republican primary voters from August 24 to 30, found that 59 percent of voters planned to support Trump in the GOP primary election. DeSantis, who placed second in the poll, had the backing of 13 percent of primary voters, and all other candidates polled in the single digits. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
