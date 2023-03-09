Former Trump Lawyer Admits to Her Election 'Misrepresentations'

Jenna Ellis, former legal adviser to President Donald Trump, has been publicly censured by a Colorado judge for statements she made during the 2020 election.

Presiding Disciplinary Judge Bryon Large signed the order on Wednesday stating that Ellis had acknowledged she violated Colorado's Rules of Professional Conduct that "prohibit reckless, knowing, or intentional misrepresentations by attorneys."

"She violated this rule when, as counsel to President Trump and the Trump campaign, she made a number of public statements about the November 2020 presidential election that were false," read the order.

The court's public censure for Ellis is effective immediately.

Court documents state that Ellis agreed that she made several "misrepresentations" after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden, including many instances of Ellis claiming that the election was "manipulated" or "stolen from President Trump."

Ellis once claimed while appearing on Fox News' Mornings with Maria that Trump had "won in a landslide."

"President Trump is right that there was widespread fraud in this election, we have at least six states that were corrupted, if not more, through their voting systems," Ellis said.

In a separate appearance on Fox, Ellis said: "The outcome of this election is actually fraudulent. It's wrong, and we understand that when we subtract all the illegal ballots, you can see that President Trump actually won in a landslide."

The court concluded that, in total, Ellis "made 10 misrepresentations on Twitter and to nationally televised audiences in her capacity as personal counsel" to Trump, and that she had violated Colorado's code of conduct "with at least a reckless state of mind."

The court also ruled that Ellis, "through her conduct, undermined the American public's confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public."

Ellis had previously been under investigation by Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel Jessica Yates, reports Colorado Newsline.

Ellis served as senior legal adviser for Trump's campaign as the former president attempted to overturn the 2020 voting results, claiming the election was stolen from him due to voter fraud.

In addition to being investigated for professional misconduct, Ellis was questioned by the January 6 House committee investigating Trump's actions in relation to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to a summary released by the committee in December, Ellis, along with attorney John Eastman, had "invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination when asked by the Select Committee what supposed proof they uncovered that the election was stolen" during the committee's questioning.

Ellis also tweeted in January 2022 after being subpoenaed for the investigation that the January 6 committee was "just mad they can't date me."

Newsweek has reached out to Ellis for comment.