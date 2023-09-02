News

Former Trump Official Peter Navarro Says He Faces $1.7M in Legal Costs

By
News Peter Navarro Donald Trump President

Peter Navarro, former President Donald Trump's White House adviser, has said the legal case against him is costing him $1.7 million in fees—a staggering sum that's leading him to ask for more financial help from his supporters.

The 74-year-old former Trump official was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress in early June 2022 after he refused to cooperate with the House Committee investigating the January 6 attack.

According to the indictment, Navarro was charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, on top of a fine of up to $100,000. Navarro has pleaded not guilty.

Peter Navarro
Former Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro on August 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C. In June 2023, a federal grand jury indicted Navarro for contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with the House Committee's investigation of the January 6 attack. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The case is expected to go on trial next week in the U.S. District Court in Washington, despite Navarro's attempts to evade contempt charges by claiming that he was barred by executive privilege from providing testimony and turning over a list of documents to the Jan. 6 committee.

He said that Trump asked him to defy the subpoena invoking executive privilege. "President Trump has invoked Executive Privilege in this matter. ... Accordingly, my hands are tied," he wrote to the Jan. 6 committee in an email.

The federal judge overseeing his case, Judge Amit P. Mehta, refused Navarro's argument on Monday, calling them "pretty weak sauce." Navarro will now be unable to tell the jury in his case that he refused to comply with the House committee's subpoena because of executive privilege.

Talking on the Real America's Voice show War Room last week, Navarro said he has only raised $360,000 in donations to help with his legal fees, but said that the case is going to cost him much more.

"I wanna thank everyone who sent me money as well as their prayers, but this case is going to cost me through trial probably about $750,000 and then the appeal process all the way up to the Court of Appeal and likely the Supreme Court will be another million."

Navarro urged people to make more donations so that he could sustain the legal cost of his defense. On his profile on X, formerly known as Twitter, the one-time Trump official asked his followers to send him money and "fight back against Biden's weaponized Department of Injustice."

"If I lose, I face up to two years in prison for simply doing my duty to my country, the Constitution, and my Commander-in-Chief," Navarro wrote on his crowdfunding page.

In his latest update, he told his supporters he needs to raise "another $150,000 in the next two weeks."

According to the website, Navarro has raised $403,996 so far since launching the crowdfunding last year. His goal is currently $495,000.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC