Trio of Puppies Left at Shelter at Just 2 Weeks Old Form Adorable Bond

A video of three puppies getting cozy on top of each other has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 490,000 views.

The clip was shared by Diem Ho from the TikTok account @pawrudd. Ho, who is based in Texas, told Newsweek that the 6-week-old animals are her foster puppies. The video shows the puppy trio shuffling themselves around on a dog bed and laying their heads on each other.

Around 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters across the U.S. every year, including 3.1 million dogs. This is according to 2019 data compiled by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

A photo of the three foster puppies sitting on a couch. Their owner, Diem Ho, told Newsweek that these young animals "came to the shelter at 2 weeks old with no mom." Diem Ho

Ho, who fosters for a local Houston shelter, said these puppies "came to the shelter at 2 weeks old with no mom."

The poster doesn't know what breed the puppies are. The darkest one is called Asher, while the brown-hued pup is named Cora, and the blonde one is called Stewart.

Some animals in shelters are strays found on the streets, while others are rescued from cruelty. Some are "surrendered animals" whose owners can "no longer care for them due to financial, behavioral or other unforeseen barriers," the ASPCA said.

Hundreds of thousands of animals are abandoned by their owners every day across the world, according to Four Paws International, a global animal welfare organization.

"This can be seen particularly during the holiday season with some pets having been bought as Christmas presents being abandoned when the winter holidays are over," a spokesperson for Four Paws said.

The animal welfare group added that the COVID-19 pandemic saw "a significant increase" in the number of people acquiring pets after spending more time at home. But, as employees started returning to work at the office, many pet owners resold their animals, surrendered them to shelters or abandoned them on the streets.

The issue of pet relinquishment extends beyond the pandemic, according to a September 2022 study in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science. It was dogs and cats "acquired in the 6 months before the COVID-19 pandemic that were at particular risk of relinquishment," the study found.

The latest video has melted the hearts of users on TikTok, with Karolina Horak writing: "I would simply pass away every day if I had to witness this much cuteness. It's too much."

Maurie Kay Dunn posted: "Puppy piles are the best." User ryry wrote, "omg [oh my god] so cute," while user @queen__vee_ commented that it was "soooooo adorable!"

User ayye_marriana posted that the pups are "Soo snuggly," while Dtrueself wrote: "It's not about comfort. It's about POWER!!"

