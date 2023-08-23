Republican presidential candidates on Wednesday night squared off in their first debate of the primary season.

Eight hopefuls sparred over a number of issues, including abortion, crime and the economy, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the debate that aired on Fox News from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. The forum gave candidates their first chance to directly challenge their opponents as they seek to secure enough support from conservative voters to topple front-runner former President Donald Trump.

Trump, however, did not participate in Wednesday night's debate. He has pointed to his poll numbers, which show him with a substantial lead over the other candidates, as the reason he skipped the event. His absence has sparked some criticism from other Republicans, who have argued he should face his rivals. Instead, Trump appeared in a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

But the debate went on without the presence of the front-runner. Here is a look at four key takeaways:

From left, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson; former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie; ex-Vice President Mike Pence; Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy; former South Carolina Governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley; South Carolina Senator Tim Scott; and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum on Wednesday take part in the first Republican presidential primary debate, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Trump's Pardon Loomed Over Debate

Trump's absence loomed over the debate, as candidates sought to cast a divide between themselves and the Republican frontrunner. Fox News host Bret Baier, who moderated the debate alongside Martha MacCallum, described him as "the elephant not in the room."

The moderators dedicated a segment to Trump's legal woes, as the former president is set to surrender to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday after he was indicted in her investigation into alleged election interference attempts.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson took direct aim at the former president, with Christie saying Republicans need to stop "normalizing" Trump's conduct.

"Whether or not that you believe the criminal charges are wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of the president of the United States," he said, prompting boos from the audience.

Others, however, defended Trump. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy accused Christie of basing his campaign "on vengeance and grievance against one man."

GOP Candidates Spar Over Abortion

Candidates offered differing visions on the future of abortion rights in the United States, with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley pushing for the party to embrace a more moderate message on abortion rights.

"We need to stop demonizing this issue. This is talking about the fact that unelected justices didn't need to decide something this personal," said Haley, adding that Republicans need to "humanize the situation" and find consensus on the issue.

Others, however, defended anti-abortion policies despite increased scrutiny from many voters in recent months. Former Vice President Mike Pence said that he would be "a champion of life" if elected president, voicing disagreement that the GOP needs to find consensus.

"Consensus is the opposite of leadership," he said.

Abortion has become something of a sore spot for Republicans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the case that for decades guaranteed reproductive rights across the country, last summer. Following that overturning, Republicans were dealt several electoral losses or underperformances, including in the 2022 midterm elections, as voters express outrage at abortion rights rollbacks.

A Gallup poll conducted among 1,011 adults from May 1 to 24 found that only 24 percent of Republicans want abortion to be illegal in all circumstances.

Ukraine Aid Divides Republicans

The Russia-Ukraine war was a key topic during the debate, with candidates divided as to whether the United States should continue providing Ukraine military aid as it fights off an invasion from Russia, which began last February. While candidates such as Christie and Pence defended the aid, others argued that those funds should instead be spent at home.

Ramaswamy said he would oppose more funding for Ukraine, arguing that aid is "driving Russia further into China's hands" and that he would use those funds domestically, including to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

He drew condemnation from his opponents. Haley, who has been a supporter of Ukraine aid, accused Ramaswamy of wanting to "hand" Ukraine to Russia and "let China eat Taiwan."

Christie, meanwhile, issued a warning to Republicans about what could happen if Putin wins the Ukraine war.

"If we don't stand up against this autocratic killing, we will be next," Christie said.

Candidates Are Over January 6

Across the board, candidates appeared to be over the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, when a mob of Trump's supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol building in a failed attempt at blocking President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

While Jan. 6 was a topic of discussion, candidates appeared ready to move on from the riot. Christie, who has made Trump criticism a cornerstone of his campaign, sought to call attention to Jan. 6, saying he is "not going to bow to anyone, including a POTUS who disrespects the Constitution."

Florida Governor DeSantis rebuked his remarks, arguing that Democrats "want to talk about all of these other issues," while Republicans are focused on "the future." Ramaswamy agreed, while South Carolina Senator Tim Scott praised Pence's actions on Jan. 6 but instead raised questions about the Department of Justice allegedly using its power "against conservatives" following the riot.

"This election is not about January 6 of 2021. It's about January 20 of 2025. I know what the Democrats would like to do," DeSantis said.