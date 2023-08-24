Police Clarify Confusion After Fousey Handcuffed During YouTube Livestream

Miami Police has set the record straight on what happened to popular YouTuber Fousey after he was taken away in handcuffs from his hotel room.

Yousef Saleh Eraka, known online as FouseyTube, concerned fans when he called 911 during a livestream on Kick to claim someone had threatened him with a gun and that "my life is in danger" on Tuesday night.

Fousey was staying at the Intercontinental hotel in Miami and had his personal security with him when he made the call. A clearly agitated Fousey began shouting at the 911 dispatcher and his security guard, screaming "Help, there's a gun to my head... send the f****** cops," as he feigned the attack.

Yousef Saleh Erakat, aka Fousey accepts the award for Best Show of the Year at VH1's 5th Annual Streamy Awards on September 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. He was taken for a mental health evaluation by Miami PD on Tuesday night. Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America

It is believed he was worried about an alleged threat from fellow streamer, Gonval, who called Fousey to verbally abused him because he believed Fousey was the reason he was banned from Kick.

Later during the 24-hour substation—a game creators play with their followers while a clock is ticking down to zero— police was seen in the hotel room trying to speak with Fousey and eventually put him handcuffs to lead him out.

"Are you going to arrest a Palestinian Muslim, who's viral? Are y'all dumb?" Fousey screamed at the officers before yelling back to the camera: "hashtag free Fousey," in the hopes his followers would start a campaign.

But Miami PD confirmed to Newsweek that Fousey was not arrested, but taken for a mental health evaluation.

"At approximately 12:46 a.m Miami Police received a call from a male subject who called to report alleged threats being made with weapons," Miami PD's public information officer Michael Vega told Newsweek in a statement.

"Upon police arrival, contact was made with a male subject on scene at a hotel room and after a thorough investigation surrounding the subjects claims was conducted—officers transported the male to the hospital for a mental evaluation and documented the details. Investigation continues."

Fousey had engaged in a number of alarming incidents leading up to the 911 call, including getting into a fight with fellow influencers Jack Doherty and the Island Boys.

He argued with the Island Boys, the Florida-based twins who went viral with their song "I'm An Island Boy," at Doherty's house before slapping and spitting on Doherty himself. The entire incident was captured on livestream.

The day before Fousey went live to rant about his life while walking down a Miami highway.

"YouTube, everybody. The internet's hating me. It's now 2023 [and] I'm 33 years old. Might have signed a multi-million-dollar deal, dog," Fousey said, referring to multiple bans he'd received on the livestream platform Twitch. "I'm gonna retire my entire family."

"I'm on the Miami freeway by the way," he added.

Fousey rose to fame on YouTube where he has 10.4 million subscribers and is best known for his prank videos.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.