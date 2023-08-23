Fousey Arrested During YouTube Livestream After Calling Police on Himself

A prominent YouTube creator called the police on himself while on a livestream with his fans.

Known as FouseyTube, the influencer first sparked concern when he went live on the platform Kick, where he walked down a Miami highway while ranting about his life.

"YouTube, everybody. The internet's hating me. It's now 2023 [and] I'm 33 years old. Might have signed a multi-million-dollar deal, dog," Fousey said, referring to multiple bans he'd received on the livestream platform, Twitch. "I'm gonna retire my entire family."

YouTube star fouseyTUBE attends YouTube Red Original Premiere of "A Trip To Unicorn Island" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The digital influencer called police on himself during a livestream. Filmmagic/Filmmagic

But then, during another livestream on YouTube, Fousey called 911 telling the dispatcher "my life is in danger," and appeared ready to take his own life.

Fousey repeated that warning when police officers showed up and, rather than offer him medical help, they proceeded to put him in handcuffs.

"Are you going to arrest a Palestinian Muslim, who's viral? Are y'all dumb?" Fousey screamed at the officers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "988" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.