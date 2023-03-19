Fox News Co-Host Floats This Republican Alternative for President

Notable Fox News contributor and Trump skeptic Geraldo Rivera on Sunday put forward his suggestion for an alternative 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

Former President Donald Trump remains the leading contender for the Republican Party's 2024 nomination, having announced his candidacy early in the wake of last year's midterm elections. He regularly maintains double-digit leads over other candidates in many polls, though his campaign exists under the cloud of potential legal turmoil as rumors suggest he will face a criminal indictment next week. Many in the party are also keen to move past Trump as the leader of the GOP, attributing its underperformance in the midterms to his influence.

Rivera, who is a rotating co-host on Fox News' weekday program The Five, remains among the most notable critics of Trump on the popular conservative cable news network.

On Sunday, he took to Twitter with his suggestion for an alternate GOP presidential candidate to Trump. Though he is a Republican, Rivera did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election, and later said that he would not vote for him in the future due to his comments about Mexican immigrants.

"Chris Christie could be the strongest GOP alternative for POTUS; savvy, swagger, moderation, toughness," Rivera wrote.

Beginning his career as a lawyer and lobbyist who was later appointed as a U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Christie gained national attention as the Governor of the Garden State. He held that office from 2010 to 2018.

Christie then ran for president in the 2016 election cycle, but dropped out of the race early after winning only 1.8 percent of the Republican primary vote in Iowa and 7.4 percent in New Hampshire. After leaving the race, he endorsed Trump and went on to work as the head of his transition planning team.

Christie has yet to enter the 2024 presidential race, but recently said that he expects to make the decision within the next two months. He has regularly been critical of Trump, saying that he "let [the GOP] down.

The former New Jersey governor also criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely viewed as Trump's main opponent for the nomination, after he dismissed the conflict in Ukraine as "a territorial dispute" that the U.S. should not be involved with, Christie rejected DeSantis comments as "elementary school leadership." DeSantis has not formally declared an intention to seek the GOP's 2024 nomination.

Christie is expected to visit New Hampshire later in March for a speaking engagement. Other Republican candidates currently in the 2024 race include former North Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

