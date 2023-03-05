Fox News Co-Host Warns Of 'Danger to America' if Trump Loses

Former President Donald Trump poses a "danger to America" if he loses the 2024 presidential election, Fox News co-host Geraldo Rivera warned on Sunday.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 before losing to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, is running in the 2024 GOP presidential primary and is currently viewed as the frontrunner to snag the nomination despite his ongoing legal challenges and criticisms over his handling of the 2020 election.

Trump has repeatedly denied the results of the 2020 presidential race, claiming without proof that it was rigged and stolen from him via widespread voter fraud. Critics allege these claims motivated a mob of his supporters to riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a failed, yet violent, attempt to force Congress to block President Joe Biden's electoral college certification.

His election claims have alienated some of his former supporters, including Rivera, who has distanced himself from the former president after supporting both his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

Rivera tweeted on Sunday to warn that Trump's reelection campaign poses a great threat to the United States' democratic system if he loses reelection, rather than winning.

"The danger of Donald Trump running for president is not if he wins (he wasn't a terrible president and until his attempted coup he was even underrated). The danger to America comes if Trump again loses. Stymied twice by the system, what mischief would he be capable of inflicting?" Rivera tweeted.

GOP Trump Critics Warn of Political Violence Over 2024 Race, Legal Woes

Other Trump critics have warned about the possibility of Trump calling for political violence, not only if he loses the 2024 race, but also over his ongoing legal troubles. He is investigation for not only his conduct surrounding the 2020 election, but also over classified documents that have been found at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Former Representative Adam Kinzinger, a leading GOP Trump critic who served on the panel investigating the January 6 riot, said he was "very worried" about how the 2024 election would play out during an ABC News interview last June.

"One of the things we're focusing on are those [state]-level elections as well, the people that will determine whether they certify an election, what kind of equipment is being used," Kinzinger said. "We focused so much on what goes on in D.C. and Congress and the Senate. But when you have these election judges that are going to people that don't believe, basically, in democracy...2024 is going to be a mess."

George Conway, a former Republican who helped found the anti-Trump organization The Lincoln Project, on Saturday warned the former president will "foment violence" as his legal troubles continue.

"As I've been saying, over the next 18 months, it's highly likely Trump will: (1) be indicted (more than once); (2) obtain pretrial release; (3) win the GOP presidential nomination; and (4) foment violence," Conway tweeted.

