Fox News Co-Hosts Laugh at Trump's 'Blizzard' Confusion

Former President Donald Trump's bewilderment over Dairy Queen's popular Blizzard treat left three Fox News hosts cracking up.

Trump, who is campaigning for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, stopped at an Iowa Dairy Queen on Friday following a rally at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. The former president, who has be vocal about his love of fast food, reportedly bought a round of sweet treats for supporters during a stop at the fast-food chain.

The frozen dessert, made with soft serve and a variety of mix-ins, was introduced in 1985 and was an "instant hit," selling more than 175 million treats that year, according to Dairy Queen's website. Despite the treat being on the menu for decades, Trump seemed perplexed by requests for Blizzards while talking with an employee at the Friday evening stop.

Former President Donald Trump grabs a milkshake for himself before leaving a DQ restaurant where he passed out Blizzards and milkshakes to guests on July 7, 2023 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fox News hosts on Saturday laughed at the former president after he appeared to not know what a DQ Blizzard was during the stop. Scott Olson/Getty

On Saturday's segment of Fox & Friends, co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Carley Shimkus, and Will Cain mocked the former president's apparent confusion over the nearly 40-year-old frozen treat.

Newsweek reached out via email to Trump representatives for comment.

During the DQ stop, Trump elicited laughs from the packed restaurant when he asked: "Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?"

"Take care of the people, OK? Will you take care of 'em for me, and we'll do the Blizzard thing, alright?" he added.

Trump spokesperson Margo Martin shared a video of Trump's Blizzard ordeal on Twitter.

"President realDonaldtrump ordering Blizzards at local Iowa Dairy Queen," Martin tweeted on Friday.

President @realDonaldTrump ordering Blizzards at local Iowa Dairy Queen! pic.twitter.com/rrxbUDSvCm — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 7, 2023

The three Fox hosts found Trump's comments hilarious, laughing at the former president before quickly changing tunes and praising his "connection to people."

"Well, we had an internal debate about whether or not he does, in fact, know what's a Blizzard," Cain said just before the segment aired a clip of Trump's Blizzard remarks.

"Everyone wanted a Blizzard! He didn't know what it was," Shimkus quipped as the hosts laughed.

The trio then gushed over Trump's campaign stop, comparing it to two viral moments during his presidency.

The first, a 2017 incident when Trump tossed paper towels to victims of the devastating Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. While the Fox & Friends hosts highlighted the former president's controversial visit to the island nation as an example of his ability to make people "feel special," his trip sparked widespread criticism.

"Do you remember ... he's jump-shotting paper towels out in Puerto Rico, throwing hats," Hegseth asked his co-hosts. "I mean, doing things that most people wouldn't feel like a presidential candidate would do. But it shows a connection to people and makes people feel a connection to him."

Shimkus followed Hegseth's praises, saying moments such as the paper towel incident are where Trump "shines."

"Honestly, to him, this truly is where the former president shines because he does create these moments and he makes everybody in that room feel special," she said.

Shimkus also pointed to Trump's visit to Miami restaurant Versailles after his arraignment last month as another one of those moments where the former president makes people feel special and earns supporters' loyalty. However, the restaurant stop sparked scrutiny after reports alleged that Trump promised food to the crowd but then none was provided.

"After the indictment when he was down in Florida, remember, he went to the Cuban restaurant and said, 'free food for everyone, free food for everyone,' Shimkus said. "So, he just knows how to deal with people, and he knows how to, you know, keep the spotlight on him and people who do know him. I know that you've both met him many times, but they do say that he really does make you feel special when you meet him in person. And that's why there is a level of loyalty around him in the polls."