Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Agrees With Ilhan Omar, AOC on Defunding DHS

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is supporting a move that some progressive Democrats have been requesting for years: defund certain agencies in the U.S. government, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In early 2019, first-time House members Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar wrote a letter urging their fellow lawmakers to cut funding to the DHS. The demand came amid President Donald Trump's efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the four Democrats were reacting to controversial DHS policies, such as detaining young border crossers.

Ingraham proposed the same solution—cut funding to the agency—although her reasons differ from those of the congresswomen. On Thursday, Twitter user @Acyn shared a clip of an Ingraham show segment. The video had nearly 30,000 views as of Friday afternoon.

Recently, the DHS has come under scrutiny from Republicans, who now control the House. They have particularly criticized Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' actions, saying his poor performance in the job has led to increased immigration and drug trafficking at the border. Several House Republicans have moved to file articles of impeachment against the secretary, but the motion hasn't gained much steam.

Ingraham said simply impeaching Mayorkas won't solve the problem, referring to President Joe Biden's appointments process as "whack a mole" since she thinks he would appoint someone with similar beliefs to fill Mayorkas' spot if he is ousted. When show guest Ned Ryun, a conservative activist, suggested dismantling the DHS and then repairing it after Republicans "get power back," Ingraham agreed.

She also implied that impeaching Mayorkas wasn't enough.

"They're just going to install another Mayorkas," she said. "That does nothing. Defund these agencies when they're not doing what they're supposed to do or they're hurting Americans."

If efforts to impeach Mayorkas proceed, such a move faces a long road to approval in both the House and the Senate. The House must pass a resolution presenting a case for criminal behavior or misconduct committed by the official whom members want to impeach. The House can do this with a majority vote, but the GOP barely maintains a majority in the chamber.

Then the passed resolution would go to the Senate for a trial, where two-thirds of the members must vote in favor of convicting the official. The Democrats hold a majority in the Senate, meaning it is unlikely Mayorkas would be convicted if a House resolution gets that far.

Republicans have been trying to impeach Mayorkas for more than a year, but some members of the GOP aren't fully sold on the idea. In a December Roll Call article, several Republicans expressed hesitancy about pursuing Mayorkas' impeachment. While some thought Mayorkas' actions were sufficient for impeachment, others weren't sure, citing a lack of criminal behavior.

If enough Republicans dissent, the GOP's narrow majority in the House could keep an impeachment resolution from ever leaving the House floor

