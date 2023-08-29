Fox News Regains Viewers After Tucker Carlson Fallout

The conservative Fox News network appears to have made audience gains, following a marked downturn after the acrimonious departure of Tucker Carlson.

Carlson, once among the network's biggest stars and ratings draws, was abruptly let go from Fox in late April for reasons that still remain murky. The company itself declined to give specific reasons for the decision, with reports later suggesting that racially charged text messages uncovered during the Dominion lawsuit might have spooked the board into parting ways.

Whatever the reason for the split, Fox News suffered a swift decline in the ratings without its primetime standby, Tucker Carlson Tonight, with viewership of the network's popular 8 p.m. ET timeslot dropping by around 50 percent in the first two weeks. The company initially featured a rotating selection of guest hosts for the timeslot, before ultimately settling on Jesse Watters as the permanent host for its new 8 p.m. program, Jesse Watters Primetime. On one particular evening in early, the timeslot drew only around 90,000 viewers, and was bested by rival MSNBC's All In with Chris Hayes.

In a press release provided to Newsweek on Sunday, Fox boasted that Primetime had seen a 50 percent increase in viewership over the last month, helping the network rebuild its flagging viewership. The network claimed that Watters's program was its highest-rated in primetime, and its second-biggest overall behind The Five. It also touted the viewership of the Laura Ingraham-hosted program airing in the slot prior to Jesse Watters Primetime.

"FNC's [Fox News Channel] primetime is also up 26 percent in viewers and 47 percent in A25-54 [age 25-54 demographic]," the release read. "Kicking off the new lineup at 7 PM/ET, The Ingraham Angle garnered 1,945,000 viewers and 183,000 in the 25-54 demo. Following at 8 PM/ET, Jesse Watters Primetime garnered 2,479,000 viewers and 243,000 with A25-54, making it the highest-rated program in primetime viewers and second overall behind only The Five. The program grew the timeslot nearly 50 percent versus the prior month and posted double and triple digit advantages over the competition on CNN and MSNBC."

When reached by Newsweek for further comment, spokespersons for Fox News did not comment on the ratings and their implications beyond what was stated in the press release.

Initially, it was reported that Carlson's contract with Fox remained in effect despite his departure, preventing him from joining another network or hosting another program. He ultimately opted to defy the contract and began hosting a new show shared directly to X, the platform previously known as Twitter. Despite appearing to draw a considerable 120 million views in its debut episode, this new venture for Carlson quickly saw a viewership collapse, with Media Matters reporter Matthew Gertz sharing statistics showing an over 90 percent drop by its eighth week.

Views for "Tucker Carlson on Twitter" posts (assume the number of people who actually viewed the videos is much much lower).



Announcement: 137.1M

Ep. 1: 120M

Ep. 2: 60.6M

Ep. 3 (Trump indicted): 104.1M

Ep. 4: 32.4M

Ep. 5: 17.3M

Ep. 6: 32M

Ep. 7: 15.4M

Ep. 8: 8.6M



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/qd9Ox2WiFx — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 7, 2023

Carlson also saw meager sales for a much-touted biographer from writer Chadwick Moore, moving only around 3,200 copies in its first week. The collapse in viewership and low book sales have led some to question whether he can sustain his previous popularity without the aid of Fox News and its established audience.