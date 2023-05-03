U.S.

The Tucker Carlson Text That Spooked Fox: 'It's Not How White Men Fight'

Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News after the board was concerned about a text message the host sent to a producer one day after the January 6 attack, according to reports.

The message which Carlson sent on January 7, 2021, shows the former Fox News anchor discussing how he had watched a video showing at least three "Trump guys" beating an "Antifa kid."

The text from Carlson goes on to state that "jumping a guy" is "dishonorable" and "not how white men fight." Carlson also said he found himself "rooting for the mob" against the man being attacked, "hoping they'd hit him harder, kill him," before being dismayed in himself at this reaction.

The text was acquired during the discovery process of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox, and was seen by the network's board one day before the company was due to defend itself in the civil trial.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Reports say that Fox board's discovery of a text message from Carlson about how white people do not fight "dishonorably" resulted in his firing Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The message alarmed the Fox board, who grew concerned it could become public when Carlson testified as part of the defamation trial. After being made aware of the text, the company's board told Fox executives that it planned to retain a law firm to investigate Carlson's behavior, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported.

The text is said to have eventually lead to the decision to fire Carlson from his Fox News primetime show on April 24, six days after Fox settled with Dominion for $787.5 million rather than go to trial.

Dominion was seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox, claiming the company damaged its reputation during coverage of the 2020 election by repeatedly amplifying false claims that Dominion machines were used to rig ballots in favor of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

The text, which was seen by the board on the eve of the potential landmark defamation trial, was one of a number of issues the company was having with Carlson, which resulted in the shock decision to fire its most watched primetime anchor.

Other texts from Carlson which raised concerns include his criticisms of Fox management, as well as sexist and vulgar comments he made about a female executive. The Post also previously reported that Fox News co-founder Rupert Murdoch was growing concerned about Carlson's far-right commentary on his primetime show, including attacking the U.S. for providing aid to Ukraine to assist with the country's fight against Russian invasion.

The decision to fire Carlson was said to have been made by Fox Corp Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

Fox News Media did not explain the reason why Carlson was let go in its public statement.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the network said on April 24.

Read Tucker Carlson's 'It's Not How White Men Fight' Text

"A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living s*** out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It's not how white men fight.

"Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they'd hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn't good for me. I'm becoming something I don't want to be.

"The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I'm sure I'd hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn't gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don't care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?"

Fox News has been contacted for comment via email, and Carlson contacted via social media.

