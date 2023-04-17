Dominion and Fox Trial Delay Sparks Settlement Rumors

The start of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox has been delayed by one day amid reports of possible settlement talks from the news network.

The highly anticipated trial was due to begin on Monday, but Superior Court Judge Eric Davis confirmed that proceedings have been pushed back by 24 hours, without clarifying the reason why.

"The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m," Davis said in a statement on Sunday.

Dominion is suing Fox, claiming the company damaged its reputation during coverage of the 2020 Election by repeatedly amplifying false claims that Dominion machines were used to rig 2020 ballots in favor of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

The FOX News logo at FOX Studios on August 16, 2011 in New York City. Andy Kropa/Getty Images

It has been reported by The Washington Post, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, that the delay in the trial is due to Fox wanting to hold talks to settle the case, rather than have it go to trial.

Fox News and Dominion have been contacted for comment via email.

A number of people, including legal experts, have also speculated that settlement talks between Fox and Dominion could be the reason for the delay in the $1.6 billion defamation trial.

"This could be another signal that Fox News is working on a settlement with Dominion," former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tweeted while sharing Davis' statement confirming the delay.

While sharing the same statement Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, tweeted: "Dominion better use all its leverage in the settlement talks."

Moss also suggested three reasons why Dominion might agree to a settlement, despite long-running suggestions it wants the case to go to trial.

"1) non-trivial chance the pre-trial rulings get reversed on appeal and the whole thing is tossed; 2) trials are a wild card; and 3) if they can accomplish their primary goals, why not?" Moss wrote.

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman said: "Fox Dominion trial delayed for day under circumstances suggesting possible last minute settlement negotiations. Case is candidate for settlement b/c Dominion has killer case on liability but seeking damages that are hard to justify. So big Fox $$ offer could make sense for both."

Elsewhere, former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly also speculated about a "possible settlement by Fox News in the voting machine case as trial is delayed. Huge money on the table."

Dominion accuses Fox News of continually pushing election fraud claims about the voting company its own employees and executives were aware were false for the purpose of keeping viewership.

A number of high-profile figures, including chief executive of Fox Corp Rupert Murdoch and Fox News hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo, are set to testify should the defamation case go to trial.

Fox denies the accusations that their 2020 Election coverage contained "actual malice"—the legal standard to prove defamation—and that they purposely spread false information or recklessly disregarded the truth on their network. Fox claims their coverage of the alleged vote-rigging claims was newsworthy and protected by the Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of press freedom.

On Friday, Fox lawyer Blake Rohrbacher sent a letter of apology to Davis after the network delayed evidence regarding Murdoch's role at Fox News and whether he made any decisions about allowing the false election fraud coverage to continue to be broadcast on the network.

Fox Corp had asserted since Dominion filed its lawsuit in 2021 Murdoch had no official role at Fox News, but wrote in April 2023 filings that Murdoch is also an "executive chair" at Fox News.

In his letter, Rohrbacher said the network "never intended to omit information" to the court and that the inaccurate representations about Murdoch's role at Fox News were "not meant to mislead the Court or evade the question."

"We understand the Court's concerns, apologize, and are committed to clear and full communication with the Court moving forward," Rohrbacher wrote.

"We should have provided to the Court a complete and prompt response to the Court's questions concerning the identities of all of Fox News' officers. We apologize and never intended to avoid responding to a question from the Court."