Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News Stuns Republicans

Republicans are shocked that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News.

Fox News announced the massive change on Monday. The conservative network said that Carlson's last show was April 21. It is unclear if the departure of the network's biggest star is related to the recent settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, in which Fox News agreed to a $787 million settlement last week.

Republicans were quick to take to Twitter with their outrage and disbelief shortly after the news broke late Monday morning, claiming that the split was everything from a failure of society to being the result of a war waged against former president Donald Trump.

Some of the names speaking out against Carlson's departure include kickboxer Andrew Tate's brother Tristan Tate, conservative media executive Steve Bannon, Donald Trump 2024 campaign employee Laura Loomer and Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt on August 7, 2021, in Esztergom, Hungary. Carlson and Fox News parted ways on Monday, leading to an outcry from top Republicans. Janos Kummer/Getty Images

Alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec shared a live reaction from Bannon to Twitter.

"BREAKING: Steve Bannon's live reaction to Fox ending Tucker Carlson's show," Posobiec tweeted, including a video of Bannon.

"Tucker Carlson and Fox News have parted ways," Bannon said in the clip. "The last show of Tucker Carlson Tonight was Friday night, so this obviously came to a head over the weekend.

"Tucker is really the reason to watch Fox," Bannon added. "This is blockbuster news."

Minutes before tweeting the Bannon video, Posobiec published a tweet speculating that Carlson would be Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump Jr.'s reaction was brief but the former president's eldest son appeared to be shocked by the news.

"Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG," Trump Jr. tweeted.

Some conservatives used the news as an opportunity to fire a verbal attack at Democrats.

"NEW — The View announces Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News with a loud cheer and the Wave. Proof the left knows all too well that Tucker represents an existential threat to their insanity," conservative radio talk show host Charlie Kirk tweeted.

Loomer, who recently was hired by Trump's 2024 campaign to a mixed reaction from her Republican colleagues, took the news personally.

"As I've reported in the last few weeks, Fox News has declared war on President Trump and is pushing all pro Trump hosts out of the network ahead of 2024 at Rupert Murdoch's request to 'make Trump a non-person'," Loomer tweeted.

JUST IN: ⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ is out at Fox News



Loomer followed up the tweet with another that showed a screenshot of Fox News' stock price.

"Fox News's stock is crashing today following their announcement that they are parting ways with@TuckerCarlson," Loomer tweeted.

"I wholeheartedly support @TuckerCarlson in whatever he does next," Tristan Tate tweeted. "Society is failing. Men who speak up for anything get silenced."

I wholeheartedly support @TuckerCarlson in whatever he does next.



Society is failing.



In a statement, Fox News said that Fox News Tonight would be hosted by a rotating group of Fox News personalities until the network names a new host.